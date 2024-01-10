Legal Public Notices 1/10/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 23, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Michael Burnette- boxes, Rashonda Mike- Bags and applinces, Nastassia Bacon- house of furniture, Eric Rojas- household goods, Rashonda Mike- Bags and applinces.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated January 23, 2024 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson: boxes, furniture. Theodore Madison: household items, boxes.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on January 26th, 2024 12:00PM. Lyle Taylor-Collectible/Tools, Angelina Hill-Household Items, Antwameisha McGee-Household Items, Joy Taffani-Household Items,Tarasheka Davis-Household Items,Carlos Silva-Totes, Charles Richard Sanchez-Boxes.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 26th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Latisha Simeina- household items, Bibi Sukhraj- furniture, household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 26th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Carmelo Sanchez - totes. Mary Ellen Guzman - household goods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on January 26th, 2024 12:00PM Lachman Slowley-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items Elizabeth Galan-Household items.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on 1/26/24: Porscha Hunter- Household Goods/Furniture; Hollman Cortes- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Acct. Records/Sales Samples; TChalla Chisholm- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Elizabeth Ward- Household Goods/Furniture; Dontavius Howard- Household Goods/Furniture; Sarah Dodson- Household Goods/Furniture; Joanne Langton - Household Goods/Furniture; Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture; Ronda Pacheco- Household Goods/Furniture; William Fisher- Household Goods/Furniture.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 1, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blv, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Joshua Barlow: Chair, couch, dresser, mattress, table, tv, lamp and wall art; Donavan Fields: Chair, couch, dresser, entertainment center, mattress, table, stereo, tv, boxes, totes, hand tools, power tools, wheel barrel, pallet jack, stroller, suit cases, lamp, hanging light, fake plants and a pressure washer; Rhonda Deneen: Bags, books, boxes, pictures, totes, shelves, suit case and a ladder; Angelica Marquez Santoyo: Boxes, clothes, totes, kids bed and a stroller; Rayan Farhatullah: Small refrigerator, boxes, shoes, cooler, sneakers, table, two wheeler, shovel and a keyboard. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Kashena Hibbert: bags, boxes, clothes, bedding; Harry Lugo: books, boxes, totes, cabinets, luggage, walker, wagon, artwork, bookshelf, microwave, step ladder The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Antameina Graham: mattress, boxes, totes, toolbox, Antameina Graham: furniture, tv, boxes, gaming items, home decor, files The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Saba Cleaners LLC: business items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Scott Sherman: Sink, Halloween Décor, Toolbox, desk, clothing, totes, boxes. Reimy Infante: highchair, electric toy car, childs bed, clothing, boxes, totes. Samantha Sutton: bed, mattress, dresser, clothing, boxes. Rosa Duran: Sectional sofa, card table, chairs, trunk, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Brandon Vankesteren: Speaker, Air compressor, Luggage; Sharon Brown: Desk, Purses, Toolbox; Daniel Kelly: Dresser, TV, Totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Erlan Rodriguez: building materials; Jenny Joseph: household goods; Berisha Williams: mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; Ashley Pierre furniture and clothes; Adam Daniel McLellan restaurant supplies. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Valerie Cross-bags of clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Chyanne Pichelman: personal belongings from bedroom to kitchen items; Howard Harrison: chairs, sound equipment, 4 freezers, 2 fridges, TVs; Janice Ziesig: tables, mattresses, chairs,boxes; Micheal Taylor: 1 bed, dining, sofa, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Lauren Richards: boxes, luggage, floats, Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis: furniture, boxes, jewlery box The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Joe Gennusa: bedframe, dresser, desk The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: furniture, household items, tools, boxes; Marjory Natasha Junkermeier: furniture, small appliances, household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Sergio Hernandez: gaming chair, desk, furniture, mattress, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on January 23rd, 2024 at 12:00pm Tailore Conyers:household goods,Jasmine Santana:household goods: Tenynoi Hansen :Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Anthony(Rick) Holley :household goods, Marvin Mackeyroy:household goods, Ronald Nicolas:household goods, Val Cassanova:household goods.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on January 23rd, 2024 at 12:00pm Wade Kenneth Meyer- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Landscaping/Construction Eq, Lainn Goddard- Household goods, furniture, Dylan Eisenberg- household goods/ furniture, tools/appliances, Alexis Habib- Household Goods/ Furniture.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On January 23rd, 2024 at 12:00 PM Timmy McClain Š Household goods/Furniture.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on January 26th, 2023 12:00PM Enrique Moran-Household items, Kymberlee Morris-Household items, Torina Clark- Household items, David Bennett-Household items, Rosita Moll-Household items, Gloria Pierce-Household items, Joan Bennett-Household items, Mary Eutsey-Household items, Wendy Jones-Household items, Cassandra Fontes- Household items, Kenneth Parker-Household items,Kenneth Parker- Household items, Samantha Ford-Household items, Kalisha Senatus-Household items, Loretta Harris-Household items, Tarrel ODonnell-Household items, Cherise Richards-Household items, Karon Christie-Household items, AntioinetteeTerrell-Household items.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 22-393 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): J.J. DOB: 11/14/2016, J.J. DOB: 12/27/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MIA HARRIS, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne Wooten on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of December, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP 22-360 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): D.J. DOB: 07/24/2019, A.J. DOB: 09/03/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SHADAY ROBINSON, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 22-DP-45 IN THE INTEREST OF J. R., DOB: 07/05/2022 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Nicha Arizmendi-DeJesus (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 27th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 14th day of December, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on January 26th, 2024 12:00PM 12:00PM. Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct., Leigha McFarland-beds couches table, Mauricio Chiara- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 02/06/2024: 962 Jessica Santiago, 393 Shakira York, 713 Manuel Nieto, 300 Marina Benicio, 417 Samuel Gamez, 359 Joshua Rivera, 368 John Eustace, 337 Valeriano Giraldez, 1083 At Home Companion of Florida Inc. 600 Allie Fundalewicz, 938 Sherry Bernes, 1118 Lori Humphrey. U-Haul 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 02/06/2024: 1319 Beth Jones, 1709 Troy Mcgraw, 3147 Robert Caesar, 3329 Kaylany Moll, 2061 Michael Love, 2065 Trudyann Gohagen, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 2218 Casanova Cesar, 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2261 Troy Mcgraw, 2149 Christopher Lima, 1069 Robert Shuler, 2337 Curtis Johnson, 1511 Kelvin De Leon Gonzalez, 2148 Shelby Wroboeski, 3238 Yvonette Joseph, 3334 Kayla Johnson. U-Haul 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 02/06/2024 1088 Sammy Romero, 1027 Dayerling Maldonado, 2376 John King, 2083 Jackeline Ochoa, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 1270 Keith Dixon, 2091 Tecoy Mondesire, 1227 Monique Aki, 1170 John King, 3195 Oriana Alfaro, 1083 Brenda Reece. U-Haul 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl. 34744 02/06/2024 2048 Yamilex Garcia, 1342 Jashley Leon Diaz, 2191 Claudia Diaz, 2328 Jose Bautista, 1345 Jose Bautista, 3108 Victor Reyes, 1354 Daniel Class Lozada, 1376 Marangely Torres.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 26th 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Heidi Miller- paperwork, empty glass jugs; Joseph Liverpool- chair, wall art, bag, bike; Maria Del Carmen Rueda Ruiz- household goods Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Danny Cade: household goods; Felicia Redden: household goods; Fritz Sejour: household goods; Mary King: household goods; Nalani Roland: king bed; Rohan James: boxes, TV, tools, some furniture; Saryah Blaha: Personal childhood memories (clothing and books), small furniture pieces Store 1335: 1101 Marshall farms Rd Orlando, Fl 34761 407.516.7221@ 12:00pm :Anthony Crews-household items,mattress. Howard Schlanger-household goods. Christopher Hadley-household items. Brayant parker-household itemso Schlanger Store 3941: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM: Porscha Hunter- Household Goods/Furniture; Hollman Cortes- Household goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Acct.Records/Sales Samples; TChalla Chisholm- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Elizabeth Ward- Household Goods/Furniture; Dontavius Howard- Household/Furniture; Sarah Dodson- Household Goods/Furniture; Joanne Langton- Household Goods/Furniture; Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture; Ronda Pacheco- Household Goods/Furniture; William Fisher- Household Goods/Furniture. Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 982-1032 @ 1:00 PM: Janita Williams- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Boxes; Shakayra Williams- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Diana Cox- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances; Dawn Hendricks- Household Goods/Furniture; Michael Stine- Household Goods/Furniture; Shoudley Desir- Boxes; Asworth Burnette- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip; Loxley Moore- Some clothing in some boxes and some household items; Michael Stine- Household Goods/Furniture, Boxes; Shannon Bivins- Household Goods/Furniture; Michael Jones- Household Goods/Furniture Store 3502: 1236 S Vineland Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407-794-6460 @ 1:15PM: Connor Ragan- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Samantha Narcisse- Household Goods/Furniture; Connor Ragan- Household Goods/Furniture; Tiffany Bonds- Household Goods/Furniture Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Joseph Simmonds- Furniture; Chase Donaldson- books, clothes, etc; Shaun Williams- Household Goods; Gerald Rosembert- household items; Stephanie Mote- Clothes, household Goods; Neil Collins- 1 bed room, Household items; Crystal Hardman- cedar chest small boxes bags of clothes chair nightstand; Xavier West- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 26,2024 at the location indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Central Florida Water Solutions/Tommy Cabrera Š Boxes, Totes, Tools, Ladder, Water tanks, Water filters, Toolbox, Stacy Gainey Š Household items, Boxes, Totes, Bags, Shoes Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Dillon Faulk dresser, boxes, table Hampton Williams table, lamp clothes, electronics Steve Scott luggage, bins, TV, clothes Angely Gonzalez congas, toolbox, power tools Okayra Morales toys, bags, tv, books Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Lorna Cotto- Totes, boxes, toys, personal items/ Shelia Melendez- shelves, personal items, wall art, fishtank, weed eater/ Julio Santana- Mattress and bedding, furniture, tools, gaming chair, fishing pole/ Alice Brown- Lamps, Household Items, Boxes, personal items, fish tank, bags. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: Oscar Santiago; Drums, percussion items. Jonathan Rose; couch, dresser, boxes, bins. Store 3024: 11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837, 407.826.0024 @ 11:00 AM: Gissella Pereyra Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Juan Valencia Household items; John Norton Household Goods/Furniture; Sedric A Williams Household Goods/Furniture Store 3378: 475 Celebration Pl, Celebration FL 34747, 321.939.3752 @ 11:15 AM: Dawn Pelletier -Travel Trailer, Dawn Pelletier - Fifth Wheel Camper, Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Chasity Lyons Furniture, Margarita Marcano Household items, Yamilette Sierra Morales boxes, end table, TVs, tire rims Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: John Keedy House decor bedroom suite misc items, Kalynn Jupiter houses hold items/pots/pans, Lanae Frink boxes of clothes, Joel SIMENGK Personal Items suit case, black bags clothes, Scott Harrington home and personal, janice sanders 2 bedrm home living room. 2 t.v. Bonnie Willis Boxes, furniture, bed, TVs, stereo , clothes, jewelry, etc Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Brian Myers-Personal items. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Kevin Irwin- Boxes, Totes, Cage; Monique Diaz- Household Items; Odalys Cabral- Business material and personal; Annette Davis-Thomas- Boxes; Israel Figueroa- Appliances. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: Darryle Williams Household Goods/Furniture Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm : Hattie Crayton Furniture, storage cases, suit cases , Harry Gadson bedding, Alexis Jones clothes personal items, Renee Pescador Sofa TV boxes bins Store 4107: 9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Porche Keys - Household Goods/Furniture; Joe Scanlon - Household Goods/Furniture; Lisa Ruiz - Household Goods/Furniture, Boxes, toys; James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Timothy Boucher - Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Boxes, Totes; Elke Stork - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Matthew Rivera - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip;. ER FUSION LLC - Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip Store 4109: 13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM: Stephanie Anne Gross: Household goods/Furniture. Nickeshia L Iles; Household goods/Furniture. Maria Esther Quintero Urdaneta; Household goods/Furniture. Tatiana Ramos; Household goods/Furniture. Store 4217: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Spentoria Mcfadden, Furniture; Brittany Cooley, King size bed, Boxes of Clothes, Head bored; Johann Antoine, Household Goods/Furniture; Megan Chery, Couch, Tables, King Bed and head board; Daniel Prier, Couches, Mattress, Clothes, Lawn items; Ariel Samuel, Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 26, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Ricardo Rodriguez: Household items.
Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, January 23, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Jessica Reynolds -Household Goods/Furniture ,Chantell A Landry -Household Goods/Furniture,Carlos Melendez -Household Goods/Furniture ,Michelle Fuller-Household Goods.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, January 9, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Shagaria Inman - sofa, loveseat, king bedroom set, boxes of clothes , Jessica Smith - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment , Beau Vittitow - Household Goods/Furniture.
Notice of Public Sale:
Notice of Public Sale: Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 26th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker's Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels.
1FAFP34331W159823
2001 FORD
1G2HZ5218WH219170
1998 PONT
1GNDT13S652232729
2005 CHEV
3N1AB6AP6BL634838
2011 NISS
4V4NC9EH7DN139300
2013 VOLV
JM1NC25F590200908
2009 MAZD
MLHPC6353N5300526
2022 HOND
SAJBL4GX6MCY89354
2021 JAGU
3H3V532CX4T080595
2004 HYU
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC DBA AATR ORLANDO gives notice that on 01/26/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
2T2ZK1BA2BC048424
2011 LEXS
5XYKT3A12CG240464
2012 KIA
2HGFC4B09JH304030
2018 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/26/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes.
2G1WH55K139175158
2003 CHEV
1UYVS2535CM317009
2012 UTC
1JJV532DXFL867672
2015 WABASH NATIONAL
3AKJGLD54FSGG4084
2015 FRHT
1FMCU0JD5HUA35894
2017 FORD
2T1BURHE7KC173511
2019 TOYT
LW0PCMLC5MA6J0302
2021 CHONGQING HUANSONG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes.
JANUARY 22, 2024
2T1BURHE9KC207206
2019 TOYT
JANUARY 26, 2024
JNRAS08U65X106327
2005 INFI
JANUARY 27, 2024
2GNALDEK8D6320801
2013 CHEV
2T1LR32E73C030068
2003 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 22, 2024
JTHBF30G220062877
2002 LEXS
JANUARY 26, 2024
1HD1KRM16EB650404
2014 HA/DA
KNDJP3A55G7311257
2016 KIA
JANUARY 27, 2024
5GTDN136668146382
2006 HUMM
3GNAL4EK6ES673816
2014 CHEV
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/29/2024
WBAJA5C56JWA57176
BMW 2018
3HSDJAPR1GN030819
INTERNATIONAL 2016
2GCEK19R4V1269976
CHEV 1997
WBA8E1G52GNT35783
BMW 2016
4T1BE46K37U563178
TOYT 2007
4T1BF1FK0HU619476
TOYT 2017
1/30/2024
JYACG07314A003459
YAMA2004
1/31/2024
KNDJP3A54H7453164
KIA 2017
1C6RR6GT3HS821956
RAM 2017
2/1/2024
3AKJGLD52ESFV5884
FREIGHTLINER 2014
02/03/2024
JTDVPMAE2NJ218980
TOYT 2022
1FTEW1EF3FFC84284
FORD 2015
JTHBK1EG6A2382392
LEXS 2010
1HGCR2F5XGA113803
HOND 2016
KMHTC6AE0GU294192
HYUN 2016
2/12/2024
1G1ZD5STXPF147149
CHEVROLET 2023
2/13/2024
5TDJZRAH6MS045546
TOYT 2021
2/15/2024
JTJGARBZ1M5029783
LEXS 2021
2/20/2024
1FA6P8TH2P5101694
FORD 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Chrysler
VIN: 1C3LC56R87N616134
2003 Toyota
VIN: JTEZT17R830010400
2008 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL21E08N472947
2011 Mitsubishi
VIN: JA4AS3AW2BU018539
2014 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL3AP3EC134120
2001 Pontiac
VIN: 1G2NW52E81C237463
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on January 31st, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 25th day of January, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Lasandra Collier ; Reyonda Smith ; Kimberly Daniels ; Briyanna Wyche ; Latresia Brown ; Randall Bolde ; Arielle Johnson ; Jahmichael Key ; Jordan & Marissa Vereen ; Yadfiel Vegas ; Keaosha Kilgore ; Dalmain White ; Raymond Chang ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Nikkiya Brown ; Raye Davenport ; Spencer Smith ; Handly Louis ; Paul Hall ; Eduin Mejia ; MILDRED ROBINSON ; Alexandra Solivan ; Amanda Griffin ; Tiffany Lewis ; Nyvia Medina ; Marquita Prince ; Christopher Thompson ; Orlando Fernandez ; Teresa A Johnson ; Frank Corneilius Crew ; WANDA JIMENEZ ; Nicole Ospina ; Monica Thomas ; Kathleen Raphael ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Resheka Grady ; Gregory Hampton ; Alicia Zellous ; Anthony Montalvo ; Nelitza Boscan ; Kanita Williams ; David Warner ; Samuel Hernandez.
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 25th day of January, 2024 at 11:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Latasha Wynn ; Tamiqua Williams ; Evan Harold ; Judy Biggers ; Justin Samuels ; Jessica Schnittker ; Evan Harold ; Laquasia Brinson ; Jocquisha Jarrells ; KAREN WETHERHOLD ; Napoleon Thanis ; Valentin Garcia ; Shanya Thompson ; Althea Carby ; Stephanie Bond ; Lauren Manley ; La Shawn Burnett ; Wendy Boone ; Christina Brown ; Verlon Henley ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Shawn Johnson ; Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Scottie Ramirez ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Timothy Wilson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Annie Hampton.
SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS WITH NOTICE
SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF RICHMOND MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN ASM&T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB, Plaintiff, -against- THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON A/K/A IRIS J. HAIRSTON, LAKETIA HAIRSTON HAFEEZ AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON if living and if dead, the respective heirs-at-law, next-of-kin, distributes, executors, administrators, trustees, devisees, legatees, assignees, lienors, creditors and successors in interest and generally all persons having or claiming under, by or through said defendant who may be deceased, by purchase, inheritance, lien or inheritance, lien or otherwise any right, title or interest in or to the real property described in the amended verified complaint, DIOR SHANTELL HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; JOHN HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AND UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Defendant(s). Index No. 135064/2023 Date Filed: 02/10/2023 Plaintiff designates RICHMOND County as the place of trial based on the location of the mortgaged premises in this action. We are attempting to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. To the above- named Defendant(s): YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the amended verified complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the amended verified complaint is not served with this supplemental summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the plaintiff’s attorneys within twenty (20) days after the service of this supplemental summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this supplemental summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York) or within (60) days after service of this supplemental summons if it is the United States of America; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the amended verified complaint. NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this supplemental summons and amended verified complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the supplemental summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. The foregoing supplemental summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an Order of the Honorable Paul Marrone, Jr., Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Richmond, dated December 5, 2023, and duly entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Richmond, State of New York on December 5, 2023. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT This is an action to foreclose a mortgage lien on the premises described herein. The object of the above captioned action is to foreclose a Mortgage executed by IRIS J. HAIRSTON, as Mortgagor, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR CAPITAL ONE HOME LOANS, LLC, a Mortgage to secure $225,000.00 and interest, dated August 15, 2007, (the Mortgage), which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on September 11, 2007, in Instrument #: 216945, which was assigned to HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated January 13, 2015, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on January 13, 2015, in Instrument #: 549057, which was assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. by Assignment of Mortgage dated May 22, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on June 2, 2017, in Instrument #: 654666, which loan was modified by a Loan Modification Agreement to modify said mortgage to an amount of $252,752.42, dated April 14, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on August 16, 2017 in Instrument #: 663913, which was assigned to MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN AS M AND T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated March 2, 2020, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on March 17, 2020, in Instrument #: 773725, covering premises known as 51 MERSEREAU AVENUE, STATEN ISLAND, COUNTY OF RICHMOND, STATE OF NY 10303 (SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11). The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above. SEE SCHEDULE “A” ANNEXED HERETO. SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11 ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH THE BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON ERECTED, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE BOROUGH OF STATEN ISLAND, CITY AND STATE OF NEW YORK, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE DISTANT 195.00 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE CORNER FORMED BY THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE AND THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF CHRISTOPER STREET; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST 135.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 25.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST AND PART OF THE DISTANCE THROUGH A PARTY WALL 135.00 FEET TO THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE 25.00 FEET TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO GRANTOR TO GRANTEE BY DEED DATED 11/28/89 RECORDED 12/20/89 IN R2304, 326. APN: BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11. Dated: Manhasset, New York, December 27, 2023. DAVID A. GALLO & ASSOCIATES LLP, By: /S/ David A. Gallo., David A. Gallo, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, 47 Hillside Avenue - 2nd Floor, Manhasset, NY 11030, (516) 583-5330, (516) 583-5333 - fax.