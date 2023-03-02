You can now drink vegan Butterbeer at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter is now offering a vegan version of their popular Butterbeer drink.Those who shun animal products can finally imbibe a non-dairy version of the butterscotchy beverage, complete with a dollop of vegan froth.Butterbeer is available in both cold and frozen varieties.Get your vegan Betterbeer at the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade or the Leaky Cauldron on Diagon Alley.