You can now drink vegan Butterbeer at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter is now offering a vegan version of their popular Butterbeer drink.
Those who shun animal products can finally imbibe a non-dairy version of the butterscotchy beverage, complete with a dollop of vegan froth. [Ed. note: "Vegan froth" ... does not sound great! But knock yourselves out.]
Butterbeer is available in both cold and frozen varieties.
Get your vegan Betterbeer at the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade or the Leaky Cauldron on Diagon Alley.
