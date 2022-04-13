VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

YH Seafood Clubhouse opens Friday, Orlando's first-ever Sri Lankan restaurant will open this summer, plus more local food news

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 1:00 am

YH Seafood Clubhouse opens Friday, serving seafood towers like this one
YH Seafood Clubhouse opens Friday, serving seafood towers like this one photo by Faiyaz Kara

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: At long last, YH Seafood Clubhouse, specializing in soaring salvers of seafood, will greet guests at Phillips Crossing at 8081 Turkey Lake Road this Friday. The restaurant is modeled after Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, the famed Toronto seafood house known for its towering platters of lobster and crab. In addition to the live seafood, dim sum and Cantonese fare will also be offered ... Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream has opened in Bagel Bruno's old space inside Foxtail Coffee in College Park ... Look for Eola Lounge, a restaurant/nightclub serving Asian-fusion tapas, to open later this month in the short-lived Saisei Kitchen space next to Oudom Thai & Sushi in South Eola ... Banana Leaf, quite possibly the city's first-ever Sri Lankan restaurant, will open this summer at 2504 S. Alafaya Trail in Stoneybrook. The restaurant will join the Ceylon Hut food truck as the sole purveyors of kottu roti and lamprais in Orlando ...

Four-time James Beard Award semifinalist and Top Chef contestant John Tesar has opened his Knife Burger concept poolside at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes and the Ozersky, a beefy homage to late food writer and Meatopia founder Josh Ozersky, is easily one of the best burgers in town (even at $17) ... Plantees, the vegan burger and shake joint in the converted Mills Avenue Coin Laundry near Will's Pub, will open April 25 ... F&D Woodfired Kitchen in the Hourglass District has closed ahead of its move down the street to the intersection of Curry Ford Road and Primrose Drive. The restaurant will (re)open this summer.

NEWS + EVENTS: Digress Wine and Duck & Drake Kitchen will collaborate on another Cellar Wine Dinner April 23, featuring a multicourse degustation menu with luxe wine pairings. Cost is $175. Visit exploretock.com/duckdrakekitchen for tickets ... SoDo After Dark returns April 23 at Orlando Brewing. The brewery has spent 16 years in the neighborhood, but will move to a yet-to-be-disclosed location this summer. The event will feature live entertainment as well as food and bev options from Tito's Vodka, the Swirlery, SoDo Kava, Bao's Castle, Uncle DenDogs, Fui Yo Mexicana and Suigoi Sushi & Yakitori Grill. Tickets are $15, or $20 at the door ... The Osprey in Baldwin Park will stage a seven-course chef's tasting dinner April 28 paired with Old Forester bourbon, including Osprey's own "Barrel No. 1." Tickets are $160 and available at theospreyorlando.com.

