Yao's heads to Oviedo, Quantum Leap Winery finds new home, Portillo's slings dogs and more Orlando food news

Yao's, the "elevated contemporary Shanghainese" concept from siblings George, Eddie and Diane Yiu, and Chris Chen and Phil Nguyen of Viet-Nomz, will open next month in the old Bento Asian Kitchen space at 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd. in Oviedo.



Quantum Leap Winery has found a new home at The Cottage on Lake Fairview at 4410 Edgewater Drive, and plans to open July 12. Hours will be Thursday to Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Aloha Hawaiian Kitchen, serving everything from poke to ono shrimp to huli huli chicken, has opened at 6125 S. Semoran Blvd. near the airport.



Look for Portillo's, the iconic Chicago-style hot dog chain, to open a location at the Waterford Lakes Town Center by the end of the year. The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will seat 190 guests inside and 40 on the patio. It will also have double drive-thru lanes.



DaJen Eats, the Eatonville Jamaican vegan restaurant by Jen Ross, has closed after serving the community for seven years.

More veg news:an Indian vegetarian restaurant, has opened in the tourist sector at 12185 S. Apopka Vineland Road.After almost 25 years,in Maitland has closed. The chain's Florida Mall and Celebration locations remain open.After three and a half years at 1921 Mount Dora,is leaving his executive chef post and heading to Capa Steakhouse at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. Edwards will start in his new role July 8. Moving into the executive chef role at 1921 will be Brenton Hillman, who led the kitchen at nearby Goblin Market Restaurant & Lounge for 21 years.in Lake Nona will stage a wing-eating contest from 8-9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Lake Nona Town Center. The contestant who eats the most wings in two minutes will be declared the winner. The prize is an elevated cholesterol level. Entry fee is $25.