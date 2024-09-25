Winter Park dessert haven Glass Knife announces plans to open second location

Extravagant cakes will be available on Park Avenue

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 11:42 am

click to enlarge Glass Knife plans to expand to second location - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Glass Knife plans to expand to second location
Winter Park's The Glass Knife has announced plans to open a second location early next year.

Though the dessert haven — renowned locally for pastries, extravagant cakes and coffee — has been expanding local waistlines for nearly seven years at its current Orlando Avenue location, the restaurant now has some expanding of its own to do.

The Knife, which placed second in our Best of Orlando Readers Poll for Best Bakery, will be taking over the Park Avenue space formerly occupied by the ill-fated Financier Bistro & Bar at 212 N. Park Ave.

The current plan is for Glass Knife Deux to open in the spring of next year.


Matthew Moyer

