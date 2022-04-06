Win a trip to Mexico during Orlando Taco Week, running now through April 20

You don’t have to leave Orlando for world-class tacos, but Orlando Taco Week is giving all fans of the dish the option. A trip to Mexico is in the cards for one lucky foodie who takes part in this year’s festivities.

As in years prior, Taco Week offers plenty of $5 taco specials from beloved local spots like MX Taco, Jimmy Hula’s, Pig Floyd’s and Gnarley Barley (at their new Lake Ivanhoe location). Newcomers this year include Tijuana Flats, Tavern at the Creek and Itzyana Fluffy Tacos. The annual institution continues to grow with over 40 participating restaurants.

Taco Week has been expanded in other ways as well, with many participating restaurants offering additional specials over the extended 14-day long celebration. Look for drinks from sponsors like Corona, Herradura Tequila, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Cantina Especial. Orlando Taco Week kicks off on April 6 and runs all the way until April 20.

Orlando Taco Week was established first in 2019, following the explosion of gourmet tacos in the city, which spurred the New York Times to declare that “Tacos have hijacked the Orlando culinary scene.” Now tacos, from the traditional to the extraordinary, showcase a diverse array of Central Florida cuisines. That means diners can expect a healthy dose of handhelds based in the Mexican tradition, as well as many paying homage to our rich Southern, Asian and non-Mexican Latin American cultures.

Mark your progress with Taco Week’s own Taco Passport. Checking in enters you to win prizes and keeps track of all the tasty tacos you’ve sampled. That will become important when it comes time to vote for the greatest taco in all of Orlando.

For more information on Orlando Taco Week, go to orlandotacoweek.com, follow @orlandotacoweek on Instagram and follow Orlando Weekly on Facebook and Instagram.