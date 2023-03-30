Why we are taking mimosas off the brunch menu this year

But brunch has a problem, and it can’t go unaddressed any longer: Mimosas have got to go.
Before you start typing a spicy comment defending everyone’s favorite bubbly brunch bevvy, allow us to approach the bench. Brunch is a veritable smorgasbord of flavors, textures, aromas and combinations. This beloved meal deserves a cocktail lineup befitting of everything it brings to humanity, and let’s be honest: The same, tired menu of mimosas and Bloody Marys just isn’t cutting it.
We say NO MORE. It’s 2023, people. It’s time to start branching out and mixing up some delicious new cocktails to enjoy alongside your ricotta French toast and southwest omelets.
We get it: It isn’t easy to kill your darlings.
But we’re here to make the transition easier with a round-up of the most refreshing and uniquely flavored brunch cocktails to serve instead of mimosas. Keep reading and we promise you’ll never want to make a mimosa again.
Gin Blossom
The Recipe:
* 1 ½ ounces Grays Peak Gin
* ½ ounce Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur
* 2 dashes orange bitters
* 3 ounces Dominio de la Peseta Cava Brut
* Rose petal
In a shaker with ice, add gin, elderflower liqueur and orange bitters. Shake and strain into a glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a rose petal.
Bravo Tea Sling
The Recipe:
* Cucumber slice
* 1 ½ ounces Old Forester Bourbon 100 Proof
* 2 ounces unsweetened green tea
* ½ ounce simple syrup
* ½ ounce Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur
* Lemon peel
* Mint sprig
Line glass with cucumber slice and fill with ice. In a shaker add bourbon, green tea, simple syrup and liqueur. Shake well and strain into your prepared glass. Garnish with a skewer of lemon peel and mint.
Everblooming Fizz
The Recipe:
* 3 thin slices of fresh cucumber
* 2 fresh cilantro sprigs
* 2 ounces Suntory Haku Vodka
* ½ ounce Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur
* ½ ounce agave nectar
* ½ ounce lime juice
* Splash of soda water
In a shaker, muddle cucumber slices and cilantro sprigs. Add vodka, liqueur, agave nectar, and lime juice. Shake well and strain into a glass over ice. Top with soda water and stir gently. Garnish with another cilantro sprig wrapped in a thin slice of cucumber.
Malfy Sgroppino
The Recipe:
* 3 ounces Malfy Con Limone Gin
* 1 ½ ounces lemon juice, freshly squeezed
* ½ ounce simple syrup
* 1 scoop lemon sorbet
* 1 ½ ounces Bella Notte Prosecco
* Mint leaf
In a cocktail shaker, add gin, lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake and strain into a chilled glass. Add scoop of sorbet and top with prosecco. Garnish with a mint leaf.
Del Maguey Vida Carajillo
The Recipe:
* 2 ounces Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
* 1 ½ ounces Licor 43
* 3 ounces espresso
* Mint
* Powdered sugar
In a shaker, add mezcal, Licor 43 and espresso. Shake and strain into a chilled glass. Top with fresh ice and garnish with mint and powdered sugar.
Chinola Shandy
The Recipe:
* Lime wedge
* Tajin
* 2 ounces Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
* 1, 12-ounce bottle Presidente
Rim a glass with a lime wedge and Tajin. Add ice, liqueur and beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Raspberry Beret
The Recipe:
* ½ ounce Michter’s US1 Small Batch Bourbon
* ¾ ounce Martini Dry Vermouth
* ¾ ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
* ½ ounce raspberry syrup
* Egg white (optional)
Raspberry syrup:
* 2 parts sugar
* 1 part water
* Fresh raspberries
For the syrup: In a pot over gentle heat, add sugar and water and let sugar dissolve. Set syrup aside and cool to room temperature. Add a large handful of raspberries and let set overnight. Strain the mixture and gently bruise the raspberries to let the juice mix with the syrup.
For the cocktail: In a shaker, add bourbon, dry vermouth, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and egg white. Dry shake for 10-15 seconds. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a glass.
Strawberry Mint Wine Spritz
The Recipe:
* 4 strawberries
* Mint
* 2 ounces Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc
* 1 ounce 1941 Craft Vodka
* ½ ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
* ½ ounce agave nectar
* Soda water
In a shaker, add strawberries and mint, then muddle. Add ice, wine, vodka, lemon juice and agave. Shake and strain the liquid and muddled mint and strawberry into a glass with fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig.
St. Rita
The Recipe:
* 1 ounce St-Germain Liqueur
* 2 ounces Patrón Silver Tequila
* ¾ ounce lime juice
* Lime wedge
In a shaker with ice, add liqueur, tequila and lime juice. Shake and strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
So, what do you think? Are you ready to shake up something different at your next brunch? Shop everything you need to make the recipes above or build your own brunch drink menu online at abcfws.com or at your local ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. You can also download the new ABC mobile app for Apple and Android devices and get it delivered today.
ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is written for informational purposes only.