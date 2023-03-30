Why we are taking mimosas off the brunch menu this year

Brunch is undoubtedly the best meal of the day: You’re able to sleep in, enjoy all the breakfast and lunch foods you love and have a drink at 10 a.m. without anyone looking at you sideways. What more could you want?

But brunch has a problem, and it can’t go unaddressed any longer: Mimosas have got to go.

Before you start typing a spicy comment defending everyone’s favorite bubbly brunch bevvy, allow us to approach the bench. Brunch is a veritable smorgasbord of flavors, textures, aromas and combinations. This beloved meal deserves a cocktail lineup befitting of everything it brings to humanity, and let’s be honest: The same, tired menu of mimosas and Bloody Marys just isn’t cutting it.

We say NO MORE. It’s 2023, people. It’s time to start branching out and mixing up some delicious new cocktails to enjoy alongside your ricotta French toast and southwest omelets.

We get it: It isn’t easy to kill your darlings.

But we’re here to make the transition easier with a round-up of the most refreshing and uniquely flavored brunch cocktails to serve instead of mimosas. Keep reading and we promise you’ll never want to make a mimosa again.

Gin Blossom
The Recipe:
* 1 ½ ounces Grays Peak Gin
* ½ ounce Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur
* 2 dashes orange bitters
* 3 ounces Dominio de la Peseta Cava Brut
* Rose petal

In a shaker with ice, add gin, elderflower liqueur and orange bitters. Shake and strain into a glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a rose petal.

Bravo Tea Sling

The Recipe:
* Cucumber slice
* 1 ½ ounces Old Forester Bourbon 100 Proof
* 2 ounces unsweetened green tea
* ½ ounce simple syrup
* ½ ounce Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur
* Lemon peel
* Mint sprig

Line glass with cucumber slice and fill with ice. In a shaker add bourbon, green tea, simple syrup and liqueur. Shake well and strain into your prepared glass. Garnish with a skewer of lemon peel and mint.

Everblooming Fizz

The Recipe:
* 3 thin slices of fresh cucumber
* 2 fresh cilantro sprigs
* 2 ounces Suntory Haku Vodka
* ½ ounce Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur
* ½ ounce agave nectar
* ½ ounce lime juice
* Splash of soda water

In a shaker, muddle cucumber slices and cilantro sprigs. Add vodka, liqueur, agave nectar, and lime juice. Shake well and strain into a glass over ice. Top with soda water and stir gently. Garnish with another cilantro sprig wrapped in a thin slice of cucumber.

Malfy Sgroppino

The Recipe:
* 3 ounces Malfy Con Limone Gin
* 1 ½ ounces lemon juice, freshly squeezed
* ½ ounce simple syrup
* 1 scoop lemon sorbet
* 1 ½ ounces Bella Notte Prosecco
* Mint leaf

In a cocktail shaker, add gin, lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake and strain into a chilled glass. Add scoop of sorbet and top with prosecco. Garnish with a mint leaf.

Del Maguey Vida Carajillo

The Recipe:
* 2 ounces Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
* 1 ½ ounces Licor 43
* 3 ounces espresso
* Mint
* Powdered sugar

In a shaker, add mezcal, Licor 43 and espresso. Shake and strain into a chilled glass. Top with fresh ice and garnish with mint and powdered sugar.

Chinola Shandy
The Recipe:
* Lime wedge
* Tajin
* 2 ounces Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
* 1, 12-ounce bottle Presidente

Rim a glass with a lime wedge and Tajin. Add ice, liqueur and beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Raspberry Beret

The Recipe:
* ½ ounce Michter’s US1 Small Batch Bourbon
* ¾ ounce Martini Dry Vermouth
* ¾ ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
* ½ ounce raspberry syrup
* Egg white (optional)

Raspberry syrup:
* 2 parts sugar
* 1 part water
* Fresh raspberries

For the syrup: In a pot over gentle heat, add sugar and water and let sugar dissolve. Set syrup aside and cool to room temperature. Add a large handful of raspberries and let set overnight. Strain the mixture and gently bruise the raspberries to let the juice mix with the syrup.

For the cocktail: In a shaker, add bourbon, dry vermouth, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and egg white. Dry shake for 10-15 seconds. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a glass.

Strawberry Mint Wine Spritz

The Recipe:
* 4 strawberries
* Mint
* 2 ounces Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc
* 1 ounce 1941 Craft Vodka
* ½ ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
* ½ ounce agave nectar
* Soda water

In a shaker, add strawberries and mint, then muddle. Add ice, wine, vodka, lemon juice and agave. Shake and strain the liquid and muddled mint and strawberry into a glass with fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig.

St. Rita

The Recipe:
* 1 ounce St-Germain Liqueur
* 2 ounces Patrón Silver Tequila
* ¾ ounce lime juice
* Lime wedge

In a shaker with ice, add liqueur, tequila and lime juice. Shake and strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

