White Castle opening a take-out only location in Orlando

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge White Castle will open a takeout-only location next to its existing one in Orlando in the summer, according to its announcement on Tuesday. - SIERRA WILLIAMS
Sierra Williams
White Castle will open a takeout-only location next to its existing one in Orlando in the summer, according to its announcement on Tuesday.

White Castle plans to open a takeout-only location next to its existing Orlando location at The Village in O-Town West.
This 1,800-square-foot spot, right next to the largest White Castle in the world, would solely handle pick-ups for online orders or delivery services.

Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, told the Orlando Sentinel in an email that these moves allow the company to focus on drive-thru and dine-in customers as the establishment prepares for its 24-hour operation.

“The investment in this new space allows us to offer a delivery and pick-up option for customers on the go who are craving convenience,” Richardson said.

Look inside the world's largest White Castle before its grand opening in Orlando

Look inside the world's largest White Castle before its grand opening in Orlando
Orlando residents have proven to be fiends for the little burgers, breaking an initial online ordering option under the weight of their desire. The opening of the Village location broke sales records for the 100-year-old company.

The Orlando White Castle is on pace to sell 5 million sliders by its anniversary in May, according to the Orlando Business Journal.  The 4,567-square-foot Orlando location will also be operating 24 hours starting in the summer, though there is no exact date. The current hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m.





