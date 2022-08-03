Walt Disney World reveals lineup of spooky snacks for Halloween celebrations at Magic Kingdom

click to enlarge Via Walt Disney World This is a almond cake molded as a corn on a cob with a Coco themed brownie.

It might be a little early on your own calendar, but Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is already rolling out its limited treats for spooky season.

Starting next week, even if it is still blazing hot outside, fall festivities will start at Magic Kingdom. The night-time celebration Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween party returns on Aug. 12 with new merchandise, snacks and more.

Disney revealed photos and descriptions of the exclusive snacks that will be available during the day and during the night time event.

click to enlarge Via @DisneyParks on Instagram Churro dusted with peanut and chocolate sauce and peanut butter M&M's.

For day time guests, the park is offering unique treats such as a churro dusted with peanut and chocolate sauce and peanut butter M&M’s, a pumpkin spiced cupcake with cream cheese frosting and even a hot dog topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks.

click to enlarge Via @DisneyParks on Instagram Hot dog topped with spicy cheese flavored snacks.

During the nighttime event, there are some exclusive snacks such as an apple pie milkshake, worms and dirt funnel cake, and of course another spicy hotdog topped with house made violet mustard.

The fall season wouldn’t be the same without the pumpkin spice coffee and Disney came through with a French vanilla cold brew topped with pumpkin spiced foam during the day and night.

click to enlarge Via @DisneyParks on Instagram Vanilla cold brew coffee topped with pumpkin spiced foam and sprinkles.