VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Walt Disney World reveals lineup of spooky snacks for Halloween celebrations at Magic Kingdom

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 2:08 pm

click to enlarge This is a almond cake molded as a corn on a cob with a Coco themed brownie. - Via Walt Disney World
Via Walt Disney World
This is a almond cake molded as a corn on a cob with a Coco themed brownie.

It might be a little early on your own calendar, but Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is already rolling out its limited treats for spooky season.

Starting next week, even if it is still blazing hot outside, fall festivities will start at Magic Kingdom. The night-time celebration Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween party returns on Aug. 12 with new merchandise, snacks and more.

Disney revealed photos and descriptions of the exclusive snacks that will be available during the day and during the night time event.

click to enlarge Churro dusted with peanut and chocolate sauce and peanut butter M&M's. - Via @DisneyParks on Instagram
Via @DisneyParks on Instagram
Churro dusted with peanut and chocolate sauce and peanut butter M&M's.

For day time guests, the park is offering unique treats such as a churro dusted with peanut and chocolate sauce and peanut butter M&M’s, a pumpkin spiced cupcake with cream cheese frosting and even a hot dog topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks.

click to enlarge Hot dog topped with spicy cheese flavored snacks. - Via @DisneyParks on Instagram
Via @DisneyParks on Instagram
Hot dog topped with spicy cheese flavored snacks.

During the nighttime event, there are some exclusive snacks such as an apple pie milkshake, worms and dirt funnel cake, and of course another spicy hotdog topped with house made violet mustard.

The fall season wouldn’t be the same without the pumpkin spice coffee and Disney came through with a French vanilla cold brew topped with pumpkin spiced foam during the day and night.

click to enlarge Vanilla cold brew coffee topped with pumpkin spiced foam and sprinkles. - Via @DisneyParks on Instagram
Via @DisneyParks on Instagram
Vanilla cold brew coffee topped with pumpkin spiced foam and sprinkles.

To check out all the spooky treat offerings,  take a look at Disney's website here.
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Food + Drink Slideshows

Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Food + Drink Slideshows

Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Trending

Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Chef Hung Huynh

Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

By Matthew Moyer

Lizzy McCormack's is closing

Modern Korean restaurant Doshi opens in Winter Park with ex-Immersion chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü at the helm

By Faiyaz Kara

Modern Korean restaurant Doshi opens in Winter Park with ex-Immersion chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü at the helm

The largest dessert festival in America is coming to Florida

By Patricia Tolley

The largest dessert festival in America is coming to Florida

Also in Food + Drink

Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

By Matthew Moyer

Lizzy McCormack's is closing

Plantees in Mills 50 goes green with plant-based burgers and cheese fries

By Faiyaz Kara

A Plantees burger

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

By Faiyaz Kara

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us