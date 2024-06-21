BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Vegan Jamaican eatery DaJen Eats closes in Eatonville

Chef and owner Jenn Ross has served the community since 2017

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 4:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Vegan Jamaican eatery DaJen Eats closes in Eatonville
Photo via DaJen Eats
The Jamaican eatery that provided “ridiculous” vegan food to Eatonville has closed its doors for good this week after seven years of service.

Chef and owner Jenn Ross made the announcement on social media June 16.

"I told my bestie, who I met through DaJen Eats — no less, I'd stop when it's not fun any more; when I stop learning and discovering; when the work becomes a chore and a price I'm unwilling to pay," the post reads.

DaJen Eats opened in 2017 serving traditional Jamaican dishes with a plant-based twist. Previously starting out serving meatless meals from her food truck stationed on North Orange Blossom Trail, Ross was inspired to start a line of vegan burgers with big flavor, she told Orlando Weekly back in 2020.

"We're not worried about health, we're just going to do ridiculous vegan food," Ross said. "If you close your eyes and think of the exact opposite of what a vegan dish should be — that's what we create on the truck. It's meant to be decadent."

And that goal came to fruition with Ross's brick-and-mortar outpost, which specialized in dishes like traditional Jamaican jerk chick'n (made from wheat-based meat replacement seitan), “hoax tail,” mango scotch bonnet ribs and dairy-free Irie cream.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Summer Sipping to Save Nora’s raises funds for the Virginia Drive bar this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Nora's Sugar throws a fundraiser this weekend

Jeff’s Bagel Run opens new hole-y land in Winter Park

By Houda Eletr

Jeff’s Bagel Run opens new hole-y land in Winter Park

Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living

By Houda Eletr

Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

By Faiyaz Kara

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

Summer Sipping to Save Nora’s raises funds for the Virginia Drive bar this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Nora's Sugar throws a fundraiser this weekend

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

By Faiyaz Kara

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

Mid Drive Dive embraces College Park's past with its mid-century aesthetics and menu

By Faiyaz Kara

Mid Drive Dive embraces College Park's past with its mid-century aesthetics and menu

West Orlando's Pho Ga Hien Vuong specializes in superlative slurps

By Faiyaz Kara

West Orlando's Pho Ga Hien Vuong specializes in superlative slurps
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us