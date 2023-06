Photo courtesy Dharma Southern Chick'n/Faceook Dharma Southern Chick'n soft opens this week

Location Details Cheney Collective 5565 Old Cheney Highway, Orlando East 3 articles

Dharma Southern Chick'n, the artist formerly known as Dixie Dharma, left its former Market on South stomping grounds a few months back. Now, they're soft-opening in the Cheney Collective on Old Dixie Highway as of today (Wednesday, June 21).On a social media post shared late Tuesday afternoon, the vegan chick'n emporium spilled the beans ( again ): "Tomorrow’s the day!"Dharma Southern Chick'n's soft-open hours will be Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., with all manner of meat- and dairy-free vittles on offer.