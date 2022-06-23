VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Veg-Fest brings vegan eats to downtown Orlando this weekend

Lake Eola is the place to be for veg-heads

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 2:58 pm

Central Florida fans of cruelty-free eating are in luck. A new vegan bash called Veg-Fest is hitting downtown Orlando this Saturday. (Don't get it twisted with the long-running Central Florida VegFest, which will celebrate its 16th year on Oct. 23.)

Hosted by Orlando Bearded Vegan, the festival will feature over 25 vendors for food, drinks, and crafts.

As noted on the organizer's website, the goal is to connect the community to everything plant-based by holding local events, festivals, and markets. There will also be live music, because there's no restrictions on dancing.

Veg-Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., located at 227 N. Eola Drive.

Admission is free, but attendees can register here.



