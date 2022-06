Veg-Fest brings vegan eats to downtown Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Adobe

Central Florida fans of cruelty-free eating are in luck. A new vegan bash called Veg-Fest is hitting downtown Orlando this Saturday. (Don't get it twisted with the long-running Central Florida VegFest , which will celebrate its 16th year on Oct. 23.)Hosted by Orlando Bearded Vegan, the festival will feature over 25 vendors for food, drinks, and crafts.As noted on the organizer's website , the goal is to connect the community to everything plant-based by holding local events, festivals, and markets. There will also be live music, because there's no restrictions on dancing.Veg-Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., located at 227 N. Eola Drive.Admission is free, but attendees can register here