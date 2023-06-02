Valhalla Bakery relocates from Milk District to East Orlando

No eggs, no dairy, plenty of sweetness

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Valhalla Bakery owner Celine Beltgens (then Duvoisin) at the old Market on South. - photo by Rob Bartlett
photo by Rob Bartlett
Valhalla Bakery owner Celine Beltgens (then Duvoisin) at the old Market on South.
After closing up shop at the Market on South in April, Valhalla Bakery will soft (re)open inside the Cheney Collective at 5565 Old Cheney Highway this Saturday.

Owner Celine Beltgens is bringing her smash-hit square doughnuts to the neighborhood, but that's not all. 
click to enlarge "No eggs. No dairy. No racism." - Photo via Valhalla Bakery/Facebook
Photo via Valhalla Bakery/Facebook
"No eggs. No dairy. No racism."
A selection of savory baked goods will also be served, like a creation called "onion poofy bois" drizzled with olive oil, balsamic glaze and maple syrup that we are looking forward to trying. (Beltgens, a British Columbia native,  also serves up some killer Nanaimo bars that we hope make the cut.)

There's no word yet on when Moon River Boutique or Dharma Southern Chick'n, the reincarnation of Dharma Southern Kitchen, will join Valhalla, though both have been announced to be coming along for the ride.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
