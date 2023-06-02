Valhalla Bakery relocates from Milk District to East Orlando

click to enlarge photo by Rob Bartlett Valhalla Bakery owner Celine Beltgens (then Duvoisin) at the old Market on South.

After closing up shop at the Market on South in April, Valhalla Bakery will soft (re)open inside the Cheney Collective at 5565 Old Cheney Highway this Saturday.Owner Celine Beltgens is bringing her smash-hit square doughnuts to the neighborhood, but that's not all.A selection of savory baked goods will also be served, like a creation called "onion poofy bois" drizzled with olive oil, balsamic glaze and maple syrup that we are looking forward to trying. (Beltgens, a British Columbia native, also serves up some killer Nanaimo bars that we hope make the cut.)There's no word yet on when Moon River Boutique or Dharma Southern Chick'n, the reincarnation of Dharma Southern Kitchen, will join Valhalla, though both have been announced to be coming along for the ride._____