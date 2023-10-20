Upcoming Orlando food events to put on your calendar

East End Market celebrates 10th anniversary with parties, Ziggie's celebrates fancy meats with Wagyu-Ween, and Santa Morimoto is coming to town.

By and on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 3:45 pm

Upcoming Orlando food events to put on your calendar
image via Morimoto Asia/Tock

As part of East End Market's 10th anniversary celebrations, Orlando's first food hall will hold a "Meet the Owners and OGs" event at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26 , a "Taste & Toast" event at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 (tickets $35), and a Family Fun Day starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. Visit eastendmkt.com for event details and info.

Wagyu-Ween goes from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Ziggie's Pizza (603 Virginia Drive) featuring an exclusive wagyu menu — including Kobe beef! — by Florida's top wagyu purveyor, Palm Beach Meats. The event will feature door prizes and giveaways every hour.

And in December, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is visiting Morimoto Asia for three holiday events:

  • On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2, Chef Morimoto celebrates the 100th anniversary of the House of Suntory with a fine whisky tasting (from 5-6:30 p.m.) A limited number of guests will be allowed; tickets are $355 plus tax and gratuity per person.
  • Also on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2, but later in the evening, Morimoto hosts highly exclusive “Momokase,” an intimate seven-course meal personally prepared by the Iron Chef limited to 10 guests each night. Tickets start at $2,000 per person plus tax and gratuity.
  • Finally on Sunday, Dec. 3, it's the return of Morimoto's 12 Beers of Christmas, 12 beer samples paired with 12 delicious bites. Nonalcoholic beverage options for kids make this a family-friendly event. Tickets start at $95 for adults and $55 for children plus tax and gratuity., and all tickets can be booked at Tock.

