Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living

From shucks to riches

By on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living
Photo via LeeandRicksOysterBar.com
Lifestyle magazine Southern Living released its list of “most legendary” eateries in Florida, two of which are stationed right here in Orlando.

Dismissing Instagram-worthy spots while highlighting mom-and-pops and authentic eats, Southern Living defines the “most legendary” contenders as restaurants with cultural significance. The list is meant to give readers a glimpse of Florida through a culinary lens.

“Their counters have heard countless stories, their dining room floors have seen thousands of visitors, and their locations have been carefully selected to tell a story of place,” the article reads.

Two Orlando restaurants highlighted include Lee and Rick's Oyster Bar and Bull & Bear.

Coming in at No. 8, Lee and Rick’s Oyster Bar, located at 5621 Old Winter Garden Road, offers cold beer and freshly shucked shellfish, served either ice-cold or piping-hot at its 80-foot-long oyster bar. The eatery has been standing for more than 70 years and has been delivering Central Florida with a seaside atmosphere locals continue to come back for. Lee and Rick’s eldest son now steers the nautically decorated restaurant providing locals in the know a freshly caught abundance of seafood.

At No. 15, Bull & Bear is located inside the storied Waldorf-Astoria Orlando at 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane. The eatery is known for its “re-imagined steakhouse classics” and elevated ambience. Bull & Bear aims to personalize dining experiences with table-side service and theatrics, especially when unveiling its popular dessert, the Lemon (a delicate candied lemon dessert filled with lemon curd, lemon sorbet and Chantilly cream).

Southern Living highlights 15 more hidden gems across the Sunshine State. Here is the full list of Florida eateries that made the “legendary” cut:

No. 1: Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant & Waterfront Market (Panama City Beach)
No. 2: Dockside Seafood Restaurant (Jacksonville Beach)
No. 3: Joe’s Stone Crab (Miami Beach)
No. 4: El Siboney Restaurant (Key West)
No. 5: Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish (St. Petersburg)
No. 6: The Columbia Restaurant (Tampa)
No. 7: Joe Patti’s Seafood (Pensacola)
No. 8: Lee & Rick’s Oyster Bar (Orlando)
No. 9: The Turtle Club (Naples)
No. 10: Bern’s Steak House (Tampa)
No. 11: Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine (Miami)
No. 12: The Yearling Restaurant (Cross Creek)
No. 13: Bud & Alley's (Seaside, Santa Rosa Beach)
No. 14: The Floridian (Fort Lauderdale)
No. 15: Bull & Bear Steakhouse (Orlando)
No. 16: Adrienne’s Pizzabar & Harry’s (West Palm Beach)
No. 17: Rustic Inn Crabhouse (Fort Lauderdale)

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

June 12, 2024

