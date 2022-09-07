ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House reopens, Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's opens at Icon Park, and more Orlando food news

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 4:00 am

Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's has opened at Icon Park
Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's has opened at Icon Park courtesy photo

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sweet Buns, the Tampa-based Asian bakery with a location in Gainesville, will open on East Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North early next year. We can't say where exactly yet, but owner John Zhao (who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse, subject of this week's review) says that the Orlando outpost will also house a Hong Kong-style café offering everything from Hong Kong-style French toast, congee and milk tea to Canto-Euro creations like HK-style spaghetti Bolognese and pork chops ... Top Protein, a start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk, will open a flagship restaurant in College Park. Top Protein's brands include Workout Burger, Crispy Buttermilk Chickin, Top Protein Pizza and Fresh Craft Energy Drink. Look for it to take over the entire building at 2607 Edgewater Drive that once housed Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen and Jaber Lebanese Cuisine. No word on an opening date ... Sourdough Bread House, the Turkish breakfast joint and bakery, has reopened in the Staples plaza at 5761 U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry after making the move from Maitland a couple of months ago ...

More moves: Santa Rosa Mexican Grill vacated its space at 1341 Howell Branch Road and moved into the old Los Portales Colombian Restaurant space in the Big Lots plaza on the corner of 17-92 and 436, and Ta'Chingon Mexican Kitchen scooped up Santa Rosa's old Howell Branch space ... Beirut Bakery & Deli has opened in the old NY Bagel Deli & Pizza space at 11757 S. Orange Blossom Trail ... Look for national chain Persis Indian Grill to open in the Park Lane Plaza on International Parkway in Lake Mary next month ... Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's has opened at Icon Park ... Nearby at Pointe Orlando, PBR Cowboy Bar, Sports & Social and additional yet-to-be-announced concepts will open in 36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at the entertainment venue in 2024.

NEWS + EVENTS: Soseki in Winter Park is offering an all-seafood "Atlantis" option as part of their modern omakase offerings. Cost is $265 ... Ava MediterrAegean is offering a three-course tasting menu (with numerous options) plus dessert Sunday to Thursday for $55 ... A "Sandwich Tailgate" will be a part of the 407 Food Fair Sept. 10 at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. ... Orlando Burger Week returns Sept. 14-28 with scores of restaurants offering up burgers with unique flavor spins for $7. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for all the details.

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Food + Drink Slideshows

Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

College Park restaurant Top Protein wants you to try their 'meat made from milk'

By Alex Galbraith

By Alex Galbraith

College Park restaurant Top Protein wants you to try their 'meat made from milk'

Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson

By Alex Galbraith

By Alex Galbraith

Goff's Drive In

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

It's all about the chicken at North Vietnamese noodle joint Gà 2 To in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

Xôi xéo gà rôti

