Tornatore's in College Park bars minors, citing unruly teens

Tornatore's Ristorante and Italian Market has been a magnet for students from nearby Bishop Moore High for over a decade. Starting today, those students will no longer be allowed at the restaurant and pizza counter, as the owners have barred unaccompanied minors.
The owners of Tornatore's cited disrespectful students, general rowdiness and poor tipping as the reason behind their decision in a post to Facebook
.
"Being across the street from Bishop Moore high school, we have offered students lunch specials and welcomed guests of all ages for 13 years. However, after continuously disturbing guests, disrespecting staff, tipping servers 1 cent, and causing general disorder, we have made the difficult decision of no longer permitting guests under 18 years of age unless accompanied by an adult," they wrote.
In addition, the restaurant is halting sales of pizza by the slice. Tornatore's shared that they were tired of acting as a de facto after school care for the nearby school.
"This will undoubtedly hurt our bottom line and inconvenience the many parents who pick up their children from our restaurant, but we can no longer act like a day care, student lounge, or student cafeteria when school lets out each day," they wrote. "Our parking lot has been taken advantage of during the time school lets out, crippling our business and our neighbor’s as well."
The move appears to be part of a larger rebrand by Tornatore's, who hope to transition out of their casual reputation to offer a "more refined" fine dining experience.
"We will be doing a full remodel of the restaurant soon and are super excited about where we are going!" they wrote.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.