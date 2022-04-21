VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Three new seafood-focused concepts coming to Central Florida fine-food hub Plant Street Market this summer

Bruno's Oysters by chef Bruno Fonseca, Norikase Hand Rolls, and Bento Sushi + Poke

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 9:46 am

click to enlarge Barrel Room - PHOTO COURTESY CROOKED CAN BREWING
photo courtesy Crooked Can Brewing
Barrel Room

Winter Garden is about to get a serious upgrade to its lively dining scene with three new concepts joining the 20 specialty vendors inside Plant Street Market.

Bruno Fonseca, the man behind high-end chef's tasting pop-up the Foreigner (slated to go brick and mortar in Audubon Park this fall), will open Bruno's Oysters inside Crooked Can Brewing Company's Barrel Room.

"It's a perfect fit," says Fonseca about the cozy 2,000-square-foot space with bar and patio seating. "It's always been a goal of mine to serve oysters and beer in a casual and fun environment, and to be able to do so in Winter Garden where I live makes it all the better."

Indeed, Fonseca will shuck and serve seasonal oysters, including Florida oysters from Sublime Oyster Supply as well as East and West Coast varieties. Bruno's Oysters will service Crooked Can Brewery, the outdoor patio as well as patrons seated in one of the four seats at the bar inside the Barrel Room.

click to enlarge Plant Street Market - COURTESY PHOTO
courtesy photo
Plant Street Market

His menu will also feature roasted and broiled oysters in addition to smoked and preserved seafood items. "I really think beer and quality oysters will help round off and elevate the food experience inside Plant Street Market," Fonseca says.

Bruno's Oysters will open this summer.

Also opening this summer at the market will be Norikase Hand Rolls, a casual version of high-end Japanese restaurant Norikase in Jacksonville. David Tsan, who impressed with his impeccable cuts of sushi at Soupakase, will create the menu for the eight-seat concept using high-quality fish flown in from Japan, as well as other upmarket ingredients like bluefin toro, California uni and Hokkaido scallops.

click to enlarge Render of Norikase Hand Rolls inside Plant Street Market - COURTESY IMAGE
courtesy image
Render of Norikase Hand Rolls inside Plant Street Market

Only hand rolls will be offered at first, after which nigiri and sashimi will follow. An 8 p.m. omakase seating will also be in the offing a few months down the road.

Bento Sushi + Poke won't have any seats, but this third concept from same folks behind Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi will take over the stall previously occupied by Jodo Sushi and offer sushi rolls and poke bowls.

Spaces for all three concepts are currently being designed, but once they open, it will only cement Plant Street Market as one of the premier food hubs in all of Florida.


About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

