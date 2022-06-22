VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

This weekend is your last chance to get the Salty Donut's rainbow funfetti Pride special, and more local food news

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 1:00 am

The Salty Donut will offer its Pride special "Rainbow Funfetti Cake Donut" through June 26
The Salty Donut will offer its Pride special "Rainbow Funfetti Cake Donut" through June 26

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Bitebound, the fast-casual build-a-bowl concept, opens July 2 next to Cafe Don Juan inside the newly built City Place retail space at 1100 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park ... Popstroke, the golf and outdoor dining venue from Tiger Woods, has opened its fourth location at Waterford Lakes Town Center ... Meng's Kitchen, offering Thai-style Hainan chicken and rice, curries and more, has soft-opened inside the iFresh Market in Coytown ... Papa Llama, the popular Peruvian eatery that closed in April in order to "recalibrate" the business, will reopen June 28 ... Bad As's Burgers, by Bad As's Sandwiches' John Collazo, will open next month in the space recently vacated by Kathi Rolls at 4205 Curry Ford Road. The burger joint will take a high-end approach to burgerdom by using Australian Wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole wheat buns for its signature and build-your-own burgers ...

Look for a second Central Florida location of Heart of Jerusalem Cafe to open in the old Costa Del Sol space at 12200 Menta St. near Hunter's Creek sometime next month ... Eola Lounge, offering craft cocktails and Asian-leaning small plates, has opened in the short-lived Saisei Kitchen space next to Oudom Thai & Sushi in South Eola ... The Bandbox, a 1920s, Art Deco-inspired, spirit-free speakeasy, opens June 25 at 1817 N. Orange Ave. in Ivanhoe Village ... Look for Summer House on the Lake to move into the old Bongo's Cuban Cafe space in Disney Springs sometime next year. Expect a Cali-inspired menu similar to the Summer Houses in Chicago and North Bethesda ... More Disney news: Victoria & Albert's is slated to reopen July 28 inside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort ... Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House location in Maitland has closed. The owners are moving the restaurant to the Casselberry Exchange plaza on the corner of State Road 436 and Highway 17-92. Look for a mid-July opening ... RusTeak has closed its original location in Ocoee and will move just a few minutes away to 1681 Amazing Way in Ocoee.

NEWS + EVENTS: The Salty Donut in Audubon Park will offer its special "Rainbow Funfetti Cake Donut," made with vanilla-bean glaze and topped with rainbow milk crumb, Swiss buttercream and edible disco glitter, for $4.50 until June 26. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Zebra Coalition ... As part of Edible Education Experience's Chef Night series, chef Michael Collantes (Taglish, Soseki) will hold a Filipino kamayan feast June 30 from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost for the communal-style dinner is $80. BYOB ... In celebration of Juneteenth, Go See the City, a digital coupon app promoting sustainability through zero food-waste initiatives, will highlight multiple black-owned restaurants in Central Florida. Through July 4, users can explore Black-owned restaurants and receive exclusive deals and discounts. Visit goseethecity.com for more.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
June 22, 2022

