There's now a pho drive-thru on OBT, Modest Wine and SEA Thai plan a wine dinner, and Quesa Loco opens second space

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

After closing up shop at the Market on South in April, Valhalla Bakery has soft (re)opened inside the Cheney Collective at 5565 Old Cheney Highway. No word yet on when Dharma Southern Chick'n, the reincarnation of Dharma Southern Kitchen, will join Valhalla ... Look for Leiah Kitchen + Cellar, promising "handcrafted cuisine, curated wines and elevated atmosphere" to open on the ground floor of the Hilton Garden Inn at 409 N. Magnolia Ave. downtown. The kitchen will be fronted by chef Omar Torres (Waldorf-Astoria, Ritz-Carlton, Marriott) who'll present "the most luxurious elements of land and sea" ... Miami Grill, the rebrand of '80s fave Miami Subs, will open not one but two locations in Orlando. Philly cheesesteaks, gyros, seasoned fries and more will be served from a 1,700-square-foot space at 4220 S. Semoran Blvd. this fall, while the second location will open early next year at 14088 E. Colonial Drive ...



Quesa Loco, the popular Mexican joint on West Fairbanks Avenue specializing in killer birria, will open a second brick-and-mortar location at 2107 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka this summer ... Bronx House Pizza, offering everything from New York and Detroit-style pizzas, heroes and pastas to, um, Italian poutine, has opened at the Shoppes of Lake Mary at 4205 W. Lake Mary Blvd. ... Look for Portillo's Hot Dogs to open a third Orlando restaurant, this one in the old Duffy's Sports Grill space at 315 N. Alafaya Trail. No opening date has been announced ... Vietnamese resto Pho Drive Thru has opened in the former Wendy's at 7091 S. Orange Blossom Trail. In addition to the noodle soup (they make their own rice noodles), banh mis, croissant sandwiches and boba are offered. And, yes, there's a drive-through.

NEWS and EVENTS:

Danilo's Pasta and Noodle Bar will be the next concept to take up residency at the Neighbors inside East End Market. Expect a range of classic hand-made pasta dishes and "innovative noodle creations influenced by the vibrant street food culture of Asia." Danilo's could start serving as early as next week ... Modest Wine and SEA Thai will stage a wine dinner June 21. Chef Tawa Cha (aka Jack Jone) will present a curated menu paired with off-the-beaten-path wines from around the world. Tickets are $160. Visit modest-wine.com for more ... Chef Wendy Lopez of Reyes Mezcaleria invites Seito Sushi's Huy Tin June 22 for the latest installment of her En La Mesa dinner series. Expect the Good Salt Restaurant Group chefs to fuse a "harmonious blend" of Japanese and Mexican flavors. Cost is $185.