The Lion King 30th anniversary food and drinks coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Get hungry for a Simba slushy, Rafiki cheesecake and Zazu Dole Whips

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge The Lion King 30th anniversary food and drinks coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Photo via Disney Parks
Elder millennials, our favorite childhood Disney movie based on a 17th-century Shakespeare play but with lions turns 30 years old this year.

And what better way to celebrate The Lion King than with a little treat at Disney World? Starting June 10, Disney’s Animal Kingdom park will have new sweets and drinks inspired by the 1994 film’s 30th anniversary.

Eight Spoon Cafe
  • The Simba: Mango-flavored slushy with grenadine and gummy candies.
Isle of Java
  • Timon’s Luau: Layers of vanilla chiffon cake, passion fruit curd, guava jam, vanilla chantilly cream, mint and edible tropical flower.
Tiffins Restaurant
  • Rafiki’s Squash Banana shake: Blended with squashed bananas, baobab fruit, vanilla, cinnamon and cardamom.
  • “Remember Who You Are” The Lion King 30th Anniversary Dessert: Kenyan coffee mousse filled with caramelized bananas, chai chantilly, banana-caramel sauce, chocolate-coffee crumble, chocolate decoration and a sugar sun.
Tamu Tamu Refreshments
  • Zazu Ice Cream Sandwich: Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two blue cake-coated sugar cookies with a Zazu chocolate medallion on top.
Harambe Market
  • You Follow Old Rafiki Cheesecake: Passion fruit-mango cheesecake with a coconut-lime crust, vanilla bean chantilly and a chocolate medallion featuring a meditating Rafiki.
Restaurantosaurus
  • Shenzi Strawberry Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade and Strawberry Smoothie with blue curaçao syrup with a souvenir glow cube.
  • Rightful Ruler Cupcake: Scar-themed red velvet cake with cookies and cream cheesecake filling, chocolate icing and topped with a chocolate medallion on chocolate rocks. Also available at Pizzafari.
Trilo-bites
  • Zazu Dole Whip Lime and Coconut Float: Dole Whip Lime swirled with Sprite, coconut and blue curaçao syrup, topped with a white chocolate medallion.
Outdoor food carts throughout the park
  • Simba Paw Cookie: Paw-shaped and paw-sized sugar cookie.
These items are available at Animal Kingdom through Sept. 9. With The Lion King officially marking 30 years on June 24, more anniversary merchandise and experiences will likely come throughout the summer.
The Lion King 30th anniversary food and drinks coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom
Photo via Disney Parks

June 5, 2024

