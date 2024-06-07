The Lion King 30th anniversary food and drinks coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

And what better way to celebrate The Lion King than with a little treat at Disney World? Starting June 10, Disney’s Animal Kingdom park will have new sweets and drinks inspired by the 1994 film’s 30th anniversary.
Eight Spoon Cafe
- The Simba: Mango-flavored slushy with grenadine and gummy candies.
- Timon’s Luau: Layers of vanilla chiffon cake, passion fruit curd, guava jam, vanilla chantilly cream, mint and edible tropical flower.
- Rafiki’s Squash Banana shake: Blended with squashed bananas, baobab fruit, vanilla, cinnamon and cardamom.
- “Remember Who You Are” The Lion King 30th Anniversary Dessert: Kenyan coffee mousse filled with caramelized bananas, chai chantilly, banana-caramel sauce, chocolate-coffee crumble, chocolate decoration and a sugar sun.
- Zazu Ice Cream Sandwich: Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two blue cake-coated sugar cookies with a Zazu chocolate medallion on top.
- You Follow Old Rafiki Cheesecake: Passion fruit-mango cheesecake with a coconut-lime crust, vanilla bean chantilly and a chocolate medallion featuring a meditating Rafiki.
- Shenzi Strawberry Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade and Strawberry Smoothie with blue curaçao syrup with a souvenir glow cube.
- Rightful Ruler Cupcake: Scar-themed red velvet cake with cookies and cream cheesecake filling, chocolate icing and topped with a chocolate medallion on chocolate rocks. Also available at Pizzafari.
- Zazu Dole Whip Lime and Coconut Float: Dole Whip Lime swirled with Sprite, coconut and blue curaçao syrup, topped with a white chocolate medallion.
- Simba Paw Cookie: Paw-shaped and paw-sized sugar cookie.
