Photo courtesy International Food on Wheels Fest/Facebook Just oe example of the cuisine on offer at the The International Food on Wheels Festival

Join some of Orlando’s busiest, tastiest food trucks as they serve up dishes from around the globe. That’s right, the International Food on Wheels Festival motors its way into the Milk District’s Festival Park to close out the weekend.Taste your way around the world via authentic cuisine and exotic drinks from the likes of 503 Latin Fusion and Best Dressed Eggs, and bop along to DJ Dynamite, who will soundtrack every bite. Giveaways and contests are on offer as well, so keep your eyes peeled. Admission is free and a full bar will be available on-site.