Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

The International Food on Wheels Festival brings a whole world of cuisine to the Milk District

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Just oe example of the cuisine on offer at the The International Food on Wheels Festival - Photo courtesy International Food on Wheels Fest/Facebook
Photo courtesy International Food on Wheels Fest/Facebook
Just oe example of the cuisine on offer at the The International Food on Wheels Festival

Join some of Orlando’s busiest, tastiest food trucks as they serve up dishes from around the globe. That’s right, the International Food on Wheels Festival motors its way into the Milk District’s Festival Park to close out the weekend.

Taste your way around the world via authentic cuisine and exotic drinks from the likes of 503 Latin Fusion and Best Dressed Eggs, and bop along to DJ Dynamite, who will soundtrack every bite. Giveaways and contests are on offer as well, so keep your eyes peeled. Admission is free and a full bar will be available on-site.

11 a.m., Sunday, April 16, Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, facebook.com/internationalfoodonwheelsfestival, free.

Event Details
The International Food on Wheels Festival

The International Food on Wheels Festival

Sun., April 16, 11 a.m.

Orlando Festival Park East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, Orlando Milk District


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Valhalla Bakery and Dharma Southern Chick'n leave Market on South for the Cheney Collective

By Faiyaz Kara

Valhalla Bakery and Dharma Southern Chick'n leave Market on South for the Cheney Collective

Guy Fieri is coming to Orlando to debut new menus at Chicken Guy! this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Guy Fieri is coming to Orlando to debut new menus at Chicken Guy! this week

The Mongolorian will (at long last) open this May in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

The Mongolorian will (at long last) open this May in Mills 50

Michelin announces eight Orlando additions to its restaurant guide

By Faiyaz Kara

Doshi

Also in Food + Drink

Norigami presents superb slices of seafood in Plant Street Market in Winter Garden

By Faiyaz Kara

Norigami presents superb slices of seafood in Plant Street Market in Winter Garden

HighT, a new Alice in Wonderland-themed bar, to open downtown in May

By Reina Nieves

High T brings 'Alice in Wonderland' to downtown Orlando

Why we are taking mimosas off the brunch menu this year SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Why we are taking mimosas off the brunch menu this year

Mr. J Hand-Pulled Noodle in Ocoee brings a taste of Lanzhou to the west side

By Faiyaz Kara

Jiqing Meng doesn’t show off for customers, but our photographer got a look at his technique.
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us