The Imperial Kitchen and Wine Bar announces new Winter Park location

After closing its space on Morse Boulevard, the Imperial will move to former Parkview space

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 3:28 pm

click to enlarge The Imperial Kitchen and Wine Bar announces new Winter Park location
Image via Google Maps
The Imperial is aiming to return to Winter Park in October, one year after its location on Morse Boulevard closed its doors.

The American style bar and kitchen, which serves wine and beer in addition to a full lunch and dinner menu, moved out of its former Winter Park space in October 2023. Now, it will take over the Park Avenue space formerly occupied by the Parkview, a wine bar that closed in June, 136 S. Park Ave.

The Imperial first opened in the Ivanhoe District in 2010 and has later expanded to Sanford, with Winter Park its third Central Florida location.

The bar’s former Winter Park location closed last year after five years in business. Imperial owners Drew Weisner and John Washburn moved kitchen equipment and some staff to the Ivanhoe Village location while waiting to move into their new Park Avenue location.

The Imperial Winter Park is now conducting renovations on its new building.

The restaurant admitted its goal of opening in time for this year’s Autumn Art Festival may be “too ambitious,” but encouraged wine and beer enjoyers to stay tuned.
July 10, 2024

