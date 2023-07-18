2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

The Great American Cookout heads to Icon Park this month

Tickets grant guests access to 11 dishes, drink flights and more

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 1:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Great American Cookout heads to Icon Park this month
Photo courtesy Icon Park
Icon Park is launching a new foodie-focused festival to highlight local chefs, brew masters and more later this month.

Sip & Savor: The Great American Cookout hits Icon Park Saturday, July 30, running from noon to 6 p.m. to celebrate all things culinary.

The event is set to feature I-Drive-based chefs, local culinary stars, winemakers, spirit crafters and brew masters bringing plenty to eat and drink. There will also be live music, and the chance to see it all from 400 feet up on The Wheel.

Tickets for the event offer all-inclusive access to a private party and all food, drinks and attractions (and free parking!). Prices start at $40 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 12.

Ticketholders get access to 11 dishes (one from each participating I-Drive eatery), a beer tasting flight, a wine tasting flight, sample of hard seltzers and craft beers, and admission to Icon Park's giant Wheel.
Related
The Pinery is participating in this year's Magical Dining Month

Magical Dining Month returns in August to spotlight fine Orlando eats: The food on offer is neither a 'trick' nor an 'illusion'

The event menu's theme is gourmet takes on classic summer favorites. Some featured eats include:
  • Ole Red Orlando’s Austin-smoked brisket sliders with chorizo hot link, vinegar slaw, onion straws and white barbecue sauce, all served on a hearty potato bun.

  • Brother Jimmy’s Low-Country Crawfish Boil featuring a seafood mix of crawfish, mussels and shrimp with corn, potatoes and sausage in a Louisiana-style Cajun spice, served with a garlic butter dipping sauce.

  • Sugar Factory’s homemade and slow-baked macaroni and cheese that’s panko crusted, deep-fried and served with a marinara dipping sauce.

  • Uncle Julio’s Tableside guacamole with fresh Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños, handmade in a traditional molcajete and served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
A portion of the proceeds from the Great American Cookout will go to the Salvation Army. Tickets are available online now.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magical Dining Month returns in August to spotlight fine Orlando eats

By Matthew Moyer

The Pinery is participating in this year's Magical Dining Month

Central Florida spring temporarily closed after alligator bites snorkeler

By Colin Wolf

Central Florida spring temporarily closed after alligator bites snorkeler

China in College Park closes; replaced by Turci Panino

By Faiyaz Kara

Turci Panino at 2122 Edgewater Drive in College Park

Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival will have a Muppet-themed booth serving chicken wings and pickle milkshakes

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival will have a Muppet-themed booth serving chicken wings and pickle milkshakes

Also in Food + Drink

‘Nevermore!’ cries your liver when the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy rolls into Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

An Edgar Allen Poe-themed Speakeasy is coming to town in September

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday

The Moderne lends Mills 50 added verve with vibes, quaffs and small plates

By Faiyaz Kara

The Moderne lends Mills 50 added verve with vibes, quaffs and small plates
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us