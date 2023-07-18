The Great American Cookout heads to Icon Park this month

Sip & Savor: The Great American Cookout hits Icon Park Saturday, July 30, running from noon to 6 p.m. to celebrate all things culinary.
The event is set to feature I-Drive-based chefs, local culinary stars, winemakers, spirit crafters and brew masters bringing plenty to eat and drink. There will also be live music, and the chance to see it all from 400 feet up on The Wheel.
Tickets for the event offer all-inclusive access to a private party and all food, drinks and attractions (and free parking!). Prices start at $40 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 12.
Ticketholders get access to 11 dishes (one from each participating I-Drive eatery), a beer tasting flight, a wine tasting flight, sample of hard seltzers and craft beers, and admission to Icon Park's giant Wheel.
- Ole Red Orlando’s Austin-smoked brisket sliders with chorizo hot link, vinegar slaw, onion straws and white barbecue sauce, all served on a hearty potato bun.
- Brother Jimmy’s Low-Country Crawfish Boil featuring a seafood mix of crawfish, mussels and shrimp with corn, potatoes and sausage in a Louisiana-style Cajun spice, served with a garlic butter dipping sauce.
- Sugar Factory’s homemade and slow-baked macaroni and cheese that’s panko crusted, deep-fried and served with a marinara dipping sauce.
- Uncle Julio’s Tableside guacamole with fresh Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños, handmade in a traditional molcajete and served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
