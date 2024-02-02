The Drake Kitchen + Bar soft-opens in downtown Orlando at last

The Drake Kitchen + Bar has soft-opened and is now welcoming guests on the first floor of the Radius Apartments at 361 N. Rosalind Ave. in downtown Orlando.
Diners can enjoy a diverse and seasonal menu with internationally inspired dishes and local ingredients. For all of the Duck & Drake lovers, don’t worry — the OG food truck will continue to operate at Digress Wine in College Park.
The menu in this brick-and-mortar spot will have a similar vibe to the rotating menu featuring local ingredients and tapas offered at Duck & Drake but with a more elevated touch. The bar, meanwhile, will offer up a mix of creative and classic cocktails and beers from local breweries.
Location Details
