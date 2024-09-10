Taste of College Park returns next month with local restaurants, entertainment and philanthropy

‘College Park's best night out’ will take place Oct. 10

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 2:03 pm

Taste of College Park returns next month with local restaurants, entertainment and philanthropy
Photo via Taste of College Park 2024/EventBrite
The annual Taste of College Park Food and Wine Festival returns this year at a new location with local restaurants, music and more.

The event, organized by the Rotary Club of College Park, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the newly opened Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall & Bar in the Packing District.

This year's fundraising festival will feature nearly two dozen local restaurants, including new and returning vendors, that will provide a selection of food, beer and wine.

This year's lineup includes The Drake Kitchen + Bar, Mid Drive Dive, Parlor Doughnuts, The Current Seafood Counter, Hawkers Asian Street Food, Jeff's Bagel Run, The Tap Room at Dubsdread, Armando's, Infusion Tea, The Pinery and Cups and Pups Coffee and more, plus vendors in the food hall.

Taste of College Park is the primary fundraising event for the Rotary Club of College Park Foundation. In recent years, the net proceeds have been between $25,000 and $45,000. There will be an online auction with items from local retailers and a raffle to raise money for local nonprofits.

Organizations supported by the Rotary Club and Taste of College Park include the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Christian Service Center of Central Florida, One Heart for Women and Children, The Rotary Foundation, Student of the Month Program and Rotary's 4-way Test Essay Scholarships.

Tickets are available on the organization's website.
Event Details
Taste of College Park

Taste of College Park

Thu., Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall and Bar 2105 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando College Park


September 4, 2024

