Tacos & Tequila returns for a fifth year on July 30

July might mean sweltering heat and swarms of tourists to Orlando, but things aren't all bad. The deep days of summer also herald another return to Cheyenne Saloon for Tacos & Tequila.
T&T is back in 2022 for a fifth year, bringing Orlando's best taco-makers together alongside the world's best spirit. This year's iteration has a ton of tequila brands to try inside the Historic Cheyenne Saloon including Herradura, El Jimador, Hornitos, Tres Gen, SALT Tequila, and Tanteo.
The sips are perfect companions to the host of tacos on offer. Orlando Meats, Jimmy Hula’s, F&D Cantina, Guacamole Mexican Grill and Cocina Maya are just a few of the local restos vying to win the title of best taco in Orlando.
Guests will get the chance to sample tacos from all over the City Beautiful and vote for their favorites, granting bragging rights to chefs and great food to themselves. The entire affair benefits the Getaboard Foundation
.
"The event has showcased so many incredible taco-makers over the years, some of which were not even on my radar before. With delicious food, so many tequilas, and such great live music and entertainment, it's well-deserving of the nickname given by attendees in year one, the ‘Fiesta of the Summer,’” said Graham Jarrett, creator of Tacos and Tequila and publisher of Orlando Weekly
.
Early bird general admission and VIP tickets are available now starting at $45. VIP admission grants access to a private bar with full-sized cocktails and doorbuster admission an hour before the crowd.
For more information, head to tacosandtequilaorlando.com
.