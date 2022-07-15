VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Tacos & Tequila returns for a fifth year on July 30

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 3:18 pm

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-05-18_at_10.52.22_am_copy.jpg

July might mean sweltering heat and swarms of tourists to Orlando, but things aren't all bad. The deep days of summer also herald another return to Cheyenne Saloon for Tacos & Tequila.

T&T is back in 2022 for a fifth year, bringing  Orlando's best taco-makers together alongside the world's best spirit. This year's iteration has a ton of tequila brands to try inside the Historic Cheyenne Saloon including Herradura, El Jimador, Hornitos, Tres Gen, SALT Tequila, and Tanteo.

The sips are perfect companions to the host of tacos on offer. Orlando Meats, Jimmy Hula’s, F&D Cantina, Guacamole Mexican Grill and Cocina Maya are just a few of the local restos vying to win the title of best taco in Orlando.

Guests will get the chance to sample tacos from all over the City Beautiful and vote for their favorites, granting bragging rights to chefs and great food to themselves. The entire affair benefits the Getaboard Foundation.

"The event has showcased so many incredible taco-makers over the years, some of which were not even on my radar before. With delicious food, so many tequilas, and such great live music and entertainment, it's well-deserving of the nickname given by attendees in year one, the ‘Fiesta of the Summer,’” said Graham Jarrett, creator of Tacos and Tequila and publisher of Orlando Weekly.

Early bird general admission and VIP tickets are available now starting at $45.  VIP admission grants access to a private bar with full-sized cocktails and doorbuster admission an hour before the crowd.

For more information, head to tacosandtequilaorlando.com.

The Bagel Shop, a New York-style bagel chain from Boston, is coming to Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

The Bagel Shop, a New York-style bagel chain from Boston, is coming to Winter Park (3)

Swine & Sons shares details of new Winter Park location

By Alex Galbraith

Swine &amp; Sons shares details of new Winter Park location

Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park kicks off a civilized new ritual; a Nobu Hotel and restaurant will open in Orlando in 2025

By Faiyaz Kara

It's all that and a bag of chips: Enjoy apéro from 2-8 p.m. every Thursday at Golden Hour in Baldwin Park.

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

By Faiyaz Kara

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

By Faiyaz Kara

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

