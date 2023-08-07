Tacos and Tequila wrapped up its sixth annual event

Celebrating one of Earth's most cherished combos, Tacos and Tequila hit the streets of Orlando for the sixth year in a row.
The 2023 event brought more than 30 tequila options, beer and live entertainment, all to celebrate the city's favorite taco purveyors — as well as crowning the ultimate Orlando taqueria.
Jimmy Hula's (locations in Winter Park, Altamonte and Lake Mary) won the title of "most awesome taco" by voting event attendees. Other taco shops, restaurants and food trucks in the running — all awesome in our book — were Guacamole Mexican Grill, Cocina Maya, Birria 1983, Gringos Locos, Tacos My Guey, Kavas Tacos, Solita, BarTaco and Fuego Tacos.
This year's event benefited the GetAboard Foundation
, a nonprofit that aims to empower underprivileged youth through action sports, art, STEM and literacy education assistance.
Thank you to all the readers who showed up and drank the day away — we'll see you next year.
