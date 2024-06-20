Summer Sipping to Save Nora’s raises funds for the Virginia Drive bar this weekend

A $100 donation nets you endless beer, wines and sundry spirits, a food ticket and some cigars. There will also be live music, art, vendors and food on offer.
The basic gist is that they’re trying to buy their building outright and have until the end of June to raise the necessary dough for a down payment. If they close down, it’s going to be made into something infinitely more boring and bougie, so you know what to do.
8 p.m., Saturday, June 22, Nora’s Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive, facebook.com/norassugarshack, $100.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed