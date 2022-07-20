VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Standing sushi bar Edoboy soft opens in Mills 50; Park Avenue Tavern takes over the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square

And lots more Orlando-area food news

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 4:00 am

Edoboy standing sushi bar soft opens in Mills 50 on July 28.
Edoboy standing sushi bar soft opens in Mills 50 on July 28. photo courtesy Edoboy / Instagram

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, the eight-person standing sushi bar featuring local daily catch and fish flown in weekly from Japan, will soft open at 700 N. Thornton Ave. in Mills 50 on July 28. The eat-and-go sushi joint is from Domu and Tori Tori chef-owner Sonny Nguyen ... New York City resto The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood will open a location at the Meliá Orlando Celebration next month. Like the Big Apple original, the Celebration restaurant will plate "playful interpretations of New American classics centered on celebrating classic seafood dishes" ... The Park Avenue Tavern, another Manhattan import, will open a location in the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square this fall. Expect all-American classics served amid a good amount of leather upholstery ... The Bagel Shop, a Boston-area outfit specializing in New York-style bagels, will move into the space recently vacated by La Rima Cafe at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. No word yet on an opening date ... Also in Hannibal Square, Cafe-Boutique Piano, a restaurant promising the very wide breadth of "European" cuisine as well as nightly piano shows, opens Aug. 4 at 558 W. New England Ave. ... Playa Pizza, firing up New York-style pizzas in a beach-themed environment, has opened in Horizons West in Windermere ... Look for Puerto Rican restaurant Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen to open in the old Fuddrucker's space at 4311 E. Colonial Drive. The restaurant will offer full service as well as a bar program ... Bubble tea shop Kung Fu Tea is moving into the space recently vacated by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... Over in Thornton Park, The Classic will move into Mason Jar Provisions' old space on East Washington Street later this summer. The restaurant will serve diner and classic comfort fare.

NEWS + EVENTS: Patisserie Bon Beurre, a wholesale baker with Financier Bistro & Bar chef Theo Goupil at the helm, opens every second Saturday at 110 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry. Their croissants alone are well worth the drive ... Tacos & Tequila kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street, featuring scores of taco vendors and tequila brands. Visit tacosandtequilaorlando.com for info ... Chef Hari Pulapaka, former chef-owner of Cress Restaurant in DeLand, celebrates 35 years in the U.S. with a "Coming to America" dinner Aug. 16 at the Elusive Grape in DeLand. The multicourse dinner will have two seatings, at 6 and 8 p.m. Cost is $125 per person. Visit globalcookingschoolstore.com for tickets.

Faiyaz Kara

July 20, 2022

