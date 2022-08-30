Sonny's BBQ opens Ocoee location with a drive-thru

Florida barbecue chain Sonny's BBQ has opened a new Central Florida location (and this one comes with a drive-thru).The ninth outpost of Sonny's in the area opened late last week in Ocoee, according to a Facebook post from franchisee iServe Management Group. According to further posts, the new restaurant currently has around 75 employees. It sits at 11080 W Colonial Dr.For the unfamiliar, Sonny's sells pit barbecue, sandwiches and salads. The meat-heavy chain sells brisket, pulled pork, racks of ribs as well as smoked turkey and pulled chicken. The new location will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days. Sonny's Ocoee will stay open 30 minutes later on Friday and Saturday.