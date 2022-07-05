VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Skyline Chili to open Orlando-area location next year

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 12:20 pm

Orlando, prepare your arteries. Famed Ohio-based chain Skyline Chili is headed our way, as soon as next year.

Skyline Chili announced a new Orlando-area outpost via Facebook on Tuesday morning. "We have magical news … we're opening a new Skyline Chili near Orlando, Florida! The location is targeting to open by early 2023, so be sure to put Skyline on your vacation itinerary," read the post.

Skyline Chili, started in Cincinnati in 1949, came to fame for serving up heaping portions of Cincinnati-style chili — spaghetti noodles and Cincinnati chili sauce topped with absolutely eye-popping mountains of bright-yellow grated cheese. Equally popular are hot dogs topped with the chili and cheese avalanche.

The first Skyline Chili in Orlando — and sixth overall in Florida — will be located at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, near Walt Disney World Resort. Wendell and Daniel Hunsucker will co-run this franchise.



