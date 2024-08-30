Sip and savor at Whiskey Business, heading to newly renovated Plaza Live in September

Orlandoans can clock in to Whiskey Business Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
This year's event offers unlimited interactive whiskey samplings and mixed drinks from a variety of distillers and vendors, plus food from Orlando restaurants and live entertainment to supplement the night.
Sips on offer include spirits from makers like Von Payne Spirits, Old Elk, Redwood Empire, Forward/Slash, Maker's Mark, Manifest Distilling, Manifest Whiskey Project Bourbon Blend, Loggerhead Distillery and more.
Guests can dive into light bites courtesy of local favorites House of Blues, Big Taco, Cloudhop, Otto's High Dive and more.
Music will be supplied by pianist Mark Falchook, Fish & Grits and DJ BMF with the Phat and Jazzy Players. Contortionist Sarah Rex, aerialist Lande Berlus and magician Kostya Kimlat will also perform.
A limited number of tickets are available online now. If you purchased a ticket before the event was postponed, your ticket remains valid for the rescheduled date.
