Seminole BBQ offers Orlando-area residents dementia-friendly dining

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 12:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Seminole BBQ is the 6th establishment to be named a "dementia-friendly dining" restaurant - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Seminole BBQ is the 6th establishment to be named a "dementia-friendly dining" restaurant

Central Florida restaurant Seminole BBQ is now providing "dementia-friendly dining" experiences for locals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Local organization Central Florida Dementia-friendly Dining has named Seminole BBQ as the sixth area restaurant that is now providing safe dining experiences to folks with dementia and their families.

Participating restaurants provide specific times and days of the week free from the usual bustle and noise of a busy restaurant. The staff working during those periods get special training on how to interact with people with dementia.

“Just because you have a mental illness like dementia doesn’t mean you have to stay home. My awesome, caring staff will help these families reduce their isolation and enjoy life. And that includes great foods!” said Dementia-friendly Dining founder Dennis Dulniak in a press statement. “There is a definite need to provide accommodations among our unique populations with dementia for creating quality life experiences, and that includes dining out in safe environments.”

Seminole BBQ is offering dementia-friendly dining every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-5 p.m.

Seminole BBQ joins Perkins in Winter Springs, Patio Grill in Sanford, the Townhouse Restaurant in Oviedo, and Something Fishy in Altamonte Springs (by reservation) as participating restaurants.

"Just because you have a mental illness like dementia doesn't mean you have to stay home," said chef and owner of Seminole BBQ Scott Kaylor.

More information on the restaurants and their serving times can be found on the Dementia-friendly Dining website.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jack in the Box will make a return to Florida with new Orlando locations

By Reina Nieves

Jack in the Box will make a return to Florida with new Orlando locations

77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

By Faiyaz Kara

77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

You can now drink vegan Butterbeer at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

By Matthew Moyer

You can now drink vegan Butterbeer at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

Also in Food + Drink

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

Chilispot hits the spot with its fire-and-tingle brand of Sichuan fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Pork feet with cannellini beans

Banana Leaf in East Orlando spices it up with staples of Sri Lankan cuisine

By Faiyaz Kara

Sri Lankan food is an intermingling of Sinhalese and Tamil cuisine.

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us