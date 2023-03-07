Seminole BBQ offers Orlando-area residents dementia-friendly dining

click to enlarge
Seminole BBQ is the 6th establishment to be named a "dementia-friendly dining" restaurant
Central Florida restaurant Seminole BBQ is now providing "dementia-friendly dining" experiences for locals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Local organization Central Florida Dementia-friendly Dining has named Seminole BBQ as the sixth area restaurant that is now providing safe dining experiences to folks with dementia and their families.
Participating restaurants provide specific times and days of the week free from the usual bustle and noise of a busy restaurant. The staff working during those periods get special training on how to interact with people with dementia.
“Just because you have a mental illness like dementia doesn’t mean you have to stay home. My awesome, caring staff will help these families reduce their isolation and enjoy life. And that includes great foods!” said Dementia-friendly Dining founder Dennis Dulniak in a press statement. “There is a definite need to provide accommodations among our unique populations with dementia for creating quality life experiences, and that includes dining out in safe environments.”
Seminole BBQ is offering dementia-friendly dining every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-5 p.m.
Seminole BBQ joins Perkins in Winter Springs, Patio Grill in Sanford, the Townhouse Restaurant in Oviedo, and Something Fishy in Altamonte Springs (by reservation) as participating restaurants.
More information on the restaurants and their serving times can be found on the Dementia-friendly Dining website
