See (and bite?) the world's largest Cuban sandwich in Kissimmee on Sunday

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 am

There will be food from Tango Argentinean Street Food, That's My Dog Food Truck, Nonna's Kitchen, Ebe's Cuban Café, LA Autentica, Urban Howse, Idly Latin and more. There will be a warm and inviting lakefront setting, complete with splash pad and playground for the kiddies. There will be dance performances and live music from El Calvito Reyes & Su Salsa Nueva and Orquesta Zurisadai; there will even salsa aerobics (do not attempt directly after eating).

But in truth, this festival had us hooked from the moment we saw the words "276-foot-long Cuban sandwich." Show up and see if they pull off the world's largest Cuban sandwich, and to hiss at Tampeños who think salami has any place on a cubano.

Noon Sunday, May 7, Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, cubansandwichfestival.com, free admission.

Event Details
​8th Annual Cuban Sandwich Festival

Sun., May 7, 12 p.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee Kissimmee

free

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
