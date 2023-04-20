Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo After Dark soiree this weekend

The party will celebrate the best of the up-and-coming Orlando neighborhood south of downtown

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 3:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Rockpit hosts SoDo After Dark on Saturday - Photo courtesy Rockpit Brewing/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rockpit Brewing/Facebook
Rockpit hosts SoDo After Dark on Saturday
SoDo After Dark, an event dedicated to showing off the best of the Orlando neighborhood South of Downtown, goes down this Saturday evening at Rockpit Brewing.

The parking-lot party promises plenty of beverages courtesy of Rockpit and Tito's, and food by Royal T Tapas, Chill in Tacos and Rockpit/Cecil’s BBQ team-up, among others. And there will be live music from the Grateful Spread. Rockpit will also be showing off their new moonshine, so enjoy that reasonably.

Oh, it's pet-friendly too. (We dare you to bring the family cat.)

Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo after dark on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite.

Event Details
SoDo After Dark

SoDo After Dark

Sat., April 22, 6 p.m.

Rockpit Brewing 10 W. Illiana St., Orlando SoDo

Buy Tickets

$15-$45


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

By Jessica Bryce Young

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

Barbecue-pizza mashup Pigzza finally opens; Melt Brownie will offer four flavors of artisanal brownies each week; SoDo After Dark on Saturday

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza celebrated their grand opening Tuesday, April 18

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Raise a glass to the Science Center during Saturday's Science of Wine benefit

By Reina Nieves

Science of Wine happens at OSC on Saturday

Also in Food + Drink

Raise a glass to the Science Center during Saturday's Science of Wine benefit

By Reina Nieves

Science of Wine happens at OSC on Saturday

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Barbecue-pizza mashup Pigzza finally opens; Melt Brownie will offer four flavors of artisanal brownies each week; SoDo After Dark on Saturday

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza celebrated their grand opening Tuesday, April 18

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

By Jessica Bryce Young

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us