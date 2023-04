Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo After Dark soiree this weekend

Photo courtesy Rockpit Brewing/Facebook Rockpit hosts SoDo After Dark on Saturday

SoDo After Dark, an event dedicated to showing off the best of the Orlando neighborhood South of Downtown, goes down this Saturday evening at Rockpit Brewing.The parking-lot party promises plenty of beverages courtesy of Rockpit and Tito's, and food by Royal T Tapas, Chill in Tacos and Rockpit/Cecil’s BBQ team-up, among others. And there will be live music from the Grateful Spread. Rockpit will also be showing off their new moonshine, so enjoy that reasonably.Oh, it's pet-friendly too. (We dare you to bring the family cat.)Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo after dark on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite