Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo After Dark soiree this weekend

The parking-lot party promises plenty of beverages courtesy of Rockpit and Tito's, and food by Royal T Tapas, Chill in Tacos and Rockpit/Cecil’s BBQ team-up, among others. And there will be live music from the Grateful Spread. Rockpit will also be showing off their new moonshine, so enjoy that reasonably.
Oh, it's pet-friendly too. (We dare you to bring the family cat.)
Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo after dark on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite.
Event Details
