Czech-style soft-serve cones coming to Curry Ford, Lithuanian chocolate in Winter Park, and Lichtensteinian noodles in Kissimmee

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Vida Tacos & Tequila, an upscale Mexican restaurant from the owners of Garibaldi in Apopka, is set to open next month in Altamonte Springs ... Look for Crispý Cones to open next to the Hourglass Social House at 2415 Curry Ford Road. According to their website, Crispý Cones offers fresh dough cones, "grilled rotisserie-style" then covered with cinnamon and sugar or "a specialty powder." What that specialty powder is exactly I can't say, but there's more: The dough cone is then filled with your choice of spread, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, fruit, and a variety of toppings.

More sweets news:has opened in the short-lived FrappeStar Coffee building at 552 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park, next to BurgerFi. The European chocolatier, with locations in Lithuania and Latvia, offers all kinds of bonbons, truffles, cakes and more ...the I-Drive noodle joint resembling a cross between the two-dimensional pages of an unused coloring book and a Roy Lichtenstein painting, will open a location at 14944 E. Orange Lake Blvd. in Kissimmee. No opening date has been announced.

Tim Lovero, former executive sous chef at Luke's Kitchen in Maitland, will open Coro Restaurant in the old Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux space in Audubon Park before the end of the year. Coro, which means "choir" in Italian, will present an evolving menu of "American-style" small plates and creative dishes with a "slight Italian bent," says Lovero. Think fresh pasta and lighter sharing fare with Japanese technique, philosophy and ingredients. Lovero, who also cheffed at Prato, Luma on Park and Big Wheel Provisions, says he's aiming for a late-October opening.

NEWS and EVENTS:

Black Rooster Taqueria, Orlando Weekly readers' choice for Best Tacos in our annual Best of Orlando® Readers Poll, will host FusionFest's Diversitastic! Dining Experience at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at their Curry Ford location. The immersive, three-course, family-style dinner (with beverage) costs $60 per person ... Grab your tickets to Norman's/Kaya collaboration dinner featuring stalwarts Norman Van Aken and Lordfer Lalicon. The special six-course dinner happens at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Norman's Orlando. Cost is $200 per person, with optional wine pairing extra. Visit normans.com for more.