Ramen Revolution chef stages a pop-up, fluffy pancakes at Fuwa Fuwa, and a new Uzbek restaurant in Orlando

Plus plenty more Orlando food news

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 2:14 pm

Chef John Vu - photo courtesy Santiago's Bodega/Facebook
photo courtesy Santiago's Bodega/Facebook
Chef John Vu
Chef-turned-woodworker-turned-chef John Vu is staging Typhoon, a "Coastal Vietnamese Pop Up" at Ramen Revolution, the sister concept and next-door neighbor to Santiago's Bodega on Virginia Drive. Vu will take over the space for the rest of the month after which Ramen Revolution will open in June. On Vu's menu: poached rock lobster, green papaya with ginger beef tripe and lemongrass ribs, to name a few ...
Three notable restaurants are currently under construction: Fuwa Fuwa, the Toronto-based Japanese pancake chain, will open this summer in the former Subway building at 2008 E. Colonial Drive. Chuan Fu, a Sichuan restaurant by the owners of Chuan Lu Garden and U and Me Revolving Hot Pot, is currently undergoing an extreme makeover in the former Orlando Meats space in Winter Park; it will open later this summer, but the marquee is up. And Lazy Moon Pizza in Maitland is in the midst of a major reno as well. Look for it to open later this summer ...

Jeff's Bagel Run is in major expansion mode. Look for a bagel shop to open next to Jimmy John's and Black Bean Deli at 1336 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park, another to open at the Celebration Pointe Shopping Center, and one to open in O-Town West later this year ... One Lounge Cafe, specializing in Uzbek and Central Asian fare, has taken over the Turquaz Turkish Cuisine space at 5648 International Drive ... Korean fried chicken joint bb.q Chicken has opened a second location at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd. in the space previously occupied by Nick Filet ...

Le Gourmet Break, the French cafe/patisserie on Magnolia Ave. downtown, has closed after 10 years in the biz. The owners cited "non-compliance" from the building's management when it came to "maintenance obligations" as well as a "lack of communication" that resulted in the closure. Yet another French restaurant leaves Orlando ...

Pizza Bruno College Park is no longer serving its housemade and extruded pastas. Owner Bruno Zacchini said the pastas couldn't "compete with pizza." That said, he is looking to open a restaurant "dedicated to great classic pastas."


About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
