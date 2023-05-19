Ramen Revolution chef stages a pop-up, fluffy pancakes at Fuwa Fuwa, and a new Uzbek restaurant in Orlando

Three notable restaurants are currently under construction: Fuwa Fuwa, the Toronto-based Japanese pancake chain, will open this summer in the former Subway building at 2008 E. Colonial Drive. Chuan Fu, a Sichuan restaurant by the owners of Chuan Lu Garden and U and Me Revolving Hot Pot, is currently undergoing an extreme makeover in the former Orlando Meats space in Winter Park; it will open later this summer, but the marquee is up. And Lazy Moon Pizza in Maitland is in the midst of a major reno as well. Look for it to open later this summer ...
Jeff's Bagel Run is in major expansion mode. Look for a bagel shop to open next to Jimmy John's and Black Bean Deli at 1336 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park, another to open at the Celebration Pointe Shopping Center, and one to open in O-Town West later this year ... One Lounge Cafe, specializing in Uzbek and Central Asian fare, has taken over the Turquaz Turkish Cuisine space at 5648 International Drive ... Korean fried chicken joint bb.q Chicken has opened a second location at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd. in the space previously occupied by Nick Filet ...
Le Gourmet Break, the French cafe/patisserie on Magnolia Ave. downtown, has closed after 10 years in the biz. The owners cited "non-compliance" from the building's management when it came to "maintenance obligations" as well as a "lack of communication" that resulted in the closure. Yet another French restaurant leaves Orlando ...
