Raise a glass to the Science Center during Saturday's Science of Wine benefit

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

Science of Wine happens at OSC on Saturday
Courtesy photo
Science of Wine happens at OSC on Saturday

Raise a glass — with purpose — this weekend to the Orlando Science Center. OSC is putting on their 11th annual Science of Wine benefit, a soiree with an educational bent.

This "oenological odyssey" promises to teach attendees about various aspects of wine growing and wine tasting. And because the Science Center always encourages lots of "hands-on" activities, there will be 150 (pace yourself!) wines for tasting from all around the world.

Proceeds of the night benefit the Science Center. Salud!

7 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org, $125.

Event Details
Science of Wine

Science of Wine

Sat., April 22, 7 p.m.

Orlando Science Center 777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50


Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
