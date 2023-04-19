Raise a glass to the Science Center during Saturday's Science of Wine benefit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Science of Wine happens at OSC on Saturday

Raise a glass — with purpose — this weekend to the Orlando Science Center. OSC is putting on their 11th annual Science of Wine benefit, a soiree with an educational bent.



This "oenological odyssey" promises to teach attendees about various aspects of wine growing and wine tasting. And because the Science Center always encourages lots of "hands-on" activities, there will be 150 (pace yourself!) wines for tasting from all around the world.



Proceeds of the night benefit the Science Center. Salud!

7 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org, $125.

