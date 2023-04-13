Pig Floyd offshoot Pigzza announces opening date, and it’s soon

Photo courtesy Pigzza/Facebook
Pigzza opens in Mills 50 next week
New Mills 50 restaurant Pigzza has finally announced
an opening date, and it's coming right up.
Pigzza, located at 1050 N. Mills Ave.
, is the brainchild of Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa's Thomas Ward (Stasio’s Italian Deli's Al Palo was initially involved
, but no longer). It's dedicated to serving up barbecue/pizza fusion cuisine — surprising dishes like pulled pork pappardelle, for instance.
Pigzza will open their doors on Tuesday, April 18, just a few blocks away from the original Pig Floyd's and right next to Will's Pub.
A few days after doors open on Tuesday, reservations will be available starting that Saturday through Resy
. As of publication, the restaurant plans on only being open for dinner service, with no take-out ordering. Earlier opening hours and to-go orders will come eventually.
For more information, keep your eyes on Pigzza's Instagram
.
