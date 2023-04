Pig Floyd offshoot Pigzza announces opening date, and it’s soon

Photo courtesy Pigzza/Facebook Pigzza opens in Mills 50 next week

New Mills 50 restaurant Pigzza has finally announced an opening date, and it's coming right up.Pigzza, located at 1050 N. Mills Ave. , is the brainchild of Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa's Thomas Ward (Stasio’s Italian Deli's Al Palo was initially involved , but no longer). It's dedicated to serving up barbecue/pizza fusion cuisine — surprising dishes like pulled pork pappardelle, for instance.Pigzza will open their doors on Tuesday, April 18, just a few blocks away from the original Pig Floyd's and right next to Will's Pub.A few days after doors open on Tuesday, reservations will be available starting that Saturday through Resy . As of publication, the restaurant plans on only being open for dinner service, with no take-out ordering. Earlier opening hours and to-go orders will come eventually.For more information, keep your eyes on Pigzza's Instagram