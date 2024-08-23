Pet Alliance of Orlando teams up with Raising Canes for adoption fundraiser

Grab a Caniac Combo for a good cause

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 2:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pet Alliance of Orlando teams up with Raising Canes for adoption fundraiser
Photo courtesy Raising Cane's
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is celebrating National Dog Day with a special deep-fried fundraiser next week.

Pet Alliance is partnering with chicken chain Raising Cane's Monday, Aug. 26, for an event to help cover the cost of shelter supplies like beds, food, grooming tools, litter boxes and more.

Customers who visiting any of the three Orlando Raising Cane's locations can mention "Pet Alliance" when checking out to donate 15 percent of purchase proceeds to the shelter.

Orlando Raising Cane's are located at:
  • 12040 Pioneers Way, Orlando
  • 7105 Palm Parkway, Orlando
  • 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee
The fundraiser takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at all three locations.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

KFC to pilot new restaurant concept in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

KFC to pilot new restaurant concept in Orlando

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

By Chloe Greenberg

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

The Mongolorian closes; South East Asian barbecue joint DZÔ! BBQ will take its place

By Faiyaz Kara

The Mongolorian

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

By Zoey W. Thomas

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches delights diners with its crispy flatbread

By Michael Murphy

Prosciutto, burrata, and arugula on tigelle at Ispirazione

Schmankerl Stub’n in downtown Orlando forgoes the kitsch in favor of a 'modern German' sensibility

By Faiyaz Kara

Schmankerl Stub’n opens in downtown Orlando

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us