Pet Alliance of Orlando teams up with Raising Canes for adoption fundraiser

Pet Alliance is partnering with chicken chain Raising Cane's Monday, Aug. 26, for an event to help cover the cost of shelter supplies like beds, food, grooming tools, litter boxes and more.
Customers who visiting any of the three Orlando Raising Cane's locations can mention "Pet Alliance" when checking out to donate 15 percent of purchase proceeds to the shelter.
Orlando Raising Cane's are located at:
- 12040 Pioneers Way, Orlando
- 7105 Palm Parkway, Orlando
- 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee
