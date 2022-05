Peacock Room reunion set for Will's Pub over Memorial Day weekend

Peacock Room mural by Andrew Spear

Beloved artsy Orlando watering hole the Peacock Room has been closed — it's now the site of the Guesthouse —for nearly 8 years now, but it still holds pride of place in enough Orlandoans' memories that there will be a reunion to celebrate it over Memorial Day Weekend.On Monday, May 30, WIll's Pub will be the site of Cocktail Hour's 3rd Annual Peacock Room Reunion — after a couple years of pandemic-induced hiatus — for a lengthy happy hour of 4-9 p.m. DJ Nigel John and Her Last Boyfriend will supply the music and vibes.The night also celebrates Peacock room luminaries and regulars no longer with us — the flier proclaims "Let's Hear It For Our Dead Homies" — including David Rich, Jameson Beane, Jim O'Rourke, Miss Sammy and Noah Howell.The cover charge is a very retro $5, and all proceeds from the reunion go to Owen Howell.