Peacock Room reunion set for Will's Pub over Memorial Day weekend

Tue, May 24, 2022

PEACOCK ROOM MURAL BY ANDREW SPEAR
Peacock Room mural by Andrew Spear

Beloved artsy Orlando watering hole the Peacock Room has been closed — it's now the site of the Guesthouse —for nearly 8 years now, but it still holds pride of place in enough Orlandoans' memories that there will be a reunion to celebrate it over Memorial Day Weekend.

On Monday, May 30, WIll's Pub will be the site of Cocktail Hour's 3rd Annual Peacock Room Reunion — after a couple years of pandemic-induced hiatus — for a lengthy happy hour of 4-9 p.m. DJ Nigel John and Her Last Boyfriend will supply the music and vibes.

The night also celebrates Peacock room luminaries and regulars no longer with us — the flier proclaims "Let's Hear It For Our Dead Homies" — including David Rich, Jameson Beane, Jim O'Rourke, Miss Sammy and Noah Howell.

The cover charge is a very retro $5, and all proceeds from the reunion go to Owen Howell.



