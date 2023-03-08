Papi’s Smash Burger, from creator of Livin Comida Loca, is now open in downtown Orlando

Photo via Papi's Smash Burger/Instagram
From the same mind behind Papi's Livin Comida Loca food truck is Orlando's newest over-the-top burger joint, Papi's Smash Burger.
Papi's Smash Burger, new from Orlando's own Chris Hernandez, is now in a soft open in its downtown location. And it's ready to show up and show out with a unique atmosphere and burger creations made from 100% Florida grass-fed beef — plus a bar stocked with boozy shakes.
Perched on the corner of East Pine Street and South Magnolia Avenue, the spot is adorned with neon lighting and vivid Florida-esque decor to match its equally eye-catching menu items.
The menu isn't out online yet, but you can check out photos on their Instagram
.
