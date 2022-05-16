Panama pizza chain Athen's Pizza will open in former Midici space in Maitland

When Midici at the Maitland City Centre
shut its wood-fired ovens down for good last year, it left a pie-sized hole in Maitland's pizza offerings.
But come this winter, pizza will once again be fired up when Athen's Pizza, a chain out of Panama, moves into the 3,000 square-foot space at 171 S. Orlando Ave.
While the pizzeria's use of apostrophes is suspect, its pizzas have been gratifying Panameños since 1992. While photos of their pizzas, at least the ones posted to their social media, may not impress true pizza aficionados, they do offer some unique topping combinations
.
In addition to pizzas, they'll also serve gyros, wraps, salads and pastas.
Athen's Pizza
isn't the only pizza joint slated to open in Maitland this year. Lazy Moon will open in the old Einstein's Bagels building at 441 S. Orlando Ave., within walking distance of Athen's Pizza.
Look for the Panamanian chain to open sometime between November of this year and February 2023.
