VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Panama pizza chain Athen's Pizza will open in former Midici space in Maitland

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge ATHEN'S PIZZA
Athen's Pizza
When Midici at the Maitland City Centre shut its wood-fired ovens down for good last year, it left a pie-sized hole in Maitland's pizza offerings.

But come this winter, pizza will once again be fired up  when Athen's Pizza, a chain out of Panama, moves into the 3,000 square-foot space at 171 S. Orlando Ave.

While the pizzeria's use of apostrophes is suspect, its pizzas have been gratifying Panameños since 1992. While photos of their pizzas, at least the ones posted to their social media, may not impress true pizza aficionados, they do offer some unique topping combinations.

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
Google Maps
In addition to pizzas, they'll also serve gyros, wraps, salads and pastas.

Athen's Pizza isn't the only pizza joint slated to open in Maitland this year. Lazy Moon will open in the old Einstein's Bagels building at 441 S. Orlando Ave., within walking distance of Athen's Pizza.

Look for the Panamanian chain to open sometime between November of this year and February 2023.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Trending

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens, Vegan Hot Dog Cart moves indoors and other Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens Thursday, May 12.

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

By Faiyaz Kara

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

Doshi, a chef-driven, modern Korean restaurant, will open in Winter Park this summer

By Faiyaz Kara

Silky smooth tofu

Orlando chef Josh Oakley leaving The Monroe

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando chef Josh Oakley leaving The Monroe

Also in Food + Drink

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

By Faiyaz Kara

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

Immersion at London House injects phantasmagorical whimsy into the molecular tasting menu genre

By Faiyaz Kara

"We're asked to select a stabbing implement of our choice. Mine looks like some sort of medieval eating spike"

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us