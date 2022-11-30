Otto's High Dive opens in the Milk District Dec. 13; Pizza Bruno in College Park now open for lunch

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS: Otto's High Dive, featuring "refined Cuban-inspired cocktails" highlighting a wide array of rums and a menu of "elevated Cuban classics complimented by rotating Florida sea fare and raw bar," will open in the Milk District at 2304 E. Robinson St. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The venture, headed by Hourglass District founders Giovanni Fernandez and Elise Sabatino along with Justin Levaughn (The Courtesy, Sunroom, RavPig), Sean Pagan and Chris Munro, is inspired by 1940s-'50s Manzanillo, Cuba, hometown of Fernandez's grandfather ... Fuwa Fuwa, a Toronto-based Japanese pancake chain, will open in the old Subway building in Colonialtown at 2008 E. Colonial Drive in February. Fuwa Fuwa, which means "fluffy fluffy," claims to be North America's largest soufflé pancake and dessert café ... Maya Cafe Lounge & Gallery has opened in the former Goodwill building on Howell Branch Road in Winter Park. The space has been dramatically transformed with numerous murals and creative furniture. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving a pan-Latin-leaning menu. Coffees and healthy tonics are also offered, with beer, wine and cocktails coming soon. La Patrona Birria House is serving its fare out of a silver Airstream from the parking lot ... New York Beer Project, a re-creation of the Atlantic Garden Beer Hall in New York City circa 1892 (but without the gangs, disease and four-legged street traffic) has opened at 9230 Miley Drive in Winter Garden ...

Patel Brothers, the South Asian grocery store near the Florida Mall, will relocate to Sanford in early 2023. An exact address hasn't been made public yet ... Capital Tacos has opened its first taquería outside Tampa Bay at 7484 University Blvd. in Winter Park ... P Is for Pie in Audubon Park has closed, citing "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality" ... Euro-inspired eatery Cafe Linger will close Dec. 11 after more than four years of serving the denizens of College Park. Owner Christina Gribkowsky says her visa wasn't renewed, forcing her to close shop.

NEWS & EVENTS: Pizza Bruno in College Park is now open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday ... The Packing District Farmers Market celebrates its grand opening celebration Saturday, Dec. 3. Look for them under the big tent next to the new YMCA ... Namaste Irie, a collaborative, multi-course plant-based feast featuring chefs Hari Pulapaka (Global Cooking School) and Jenn Ross (DaJen Eats), happens Sunday, Dec. 4, at DaJen Eats Cafe & Creamery in historic Eatonville. Cost for the dinner highlighting Indian and Jamaican dishes is $95, or $125 with wine pairing. Visit @globalcookingschool on Instagram for tickets.