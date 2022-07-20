Orlando's Magical Dining returns next month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Magical Dining Month Tapa Toro is participating in Magical Dining Month 2022.

Prepare your wallets and waistbands, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining event returns next month for a 17th year.

Running from August 26-October 2 once again locals may feel fancy for an evening and enjoy a prix-fixe three course meal for $40. Over 80 different restaurants in many of Orlando’s neighborhoods are participating in this event.

New to the party is Michelin-starred Four Flamingos. This restaurant by TV personality and chef Richard Blais takes flavors inspired by Florida and whisks patrons away to a tropical oasis. Here you can choose to enjoy a key lime pie, tuna tostada or even a Florida Seafood Moqueca.

There are two other Michelin Guide-lauded restaurants to choose from during this 38 day event, The Strand or Kabooki Sushi.

There will be outdoor seating, takeout and delivery options available for patrons. Reservations are highly recommended and are available to make via the website.

Like past years, when participating in this event you are helping a cause. This year, donations will be to The Able Trust which help expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Central Florida.

Check out all of the offerings here.