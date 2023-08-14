Orlando Taco Week returns with $7 specials from area restaurants

Back for the first time in more than a year, Orlando Weekly's Taco Week
is returning to the region for plenty of deals and specials highlighting local taquerias.
Taco Week happens Sept. 13 through 27, offering $7 taco specials from several local spots. Guests can access their virtual Taco Week Passports to get "stamped" by each participating eatery they dine at.
The event aims to celebrate the city's sprawling food scene, as well as the chefs and creatives that make it what it is.
Orlando Taco Week 2023 participating restaurants will be announced soon
. This year's sponsors include Pacifico, La Caza and Cantina.
