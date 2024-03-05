Orlando Taco Week kicks off Wednesday with a multitude of $7 taco deals all over town

And you can read that previous sentence twice because it’s pretty much Taco Two Weeks, running from March 6 to 20. For those 15 days, you can enjoy $7 taco specials at more than 30 area restaurants.
Participants include Gringos Locos, Gnarly Barley, Agave Azul, Tacos My Guey, Solita Tacos & Margaritas, Black Rooster, Taco Kat, Tin Roof, Jimmy Hula's and more.
The event celebrates the creativity of our local restaurant scene in reinventing the taco wheel, as well as the chefs and staff that make it possible.
Remember to download the Official Orlando Taco Week app to rack up points for every delicious taco eaten, giving you chances to win round-trip tickets to Mexico, $500 in cash, and gift cards.
Various locations, March 6-20, orlandotacoweek.com.
