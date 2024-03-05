Orlando Taco Week kicks off Wednesday with a multitude of $7 taco deals all over town

More than 30 local restaurants are participating

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 11:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Taco Week returns this very Wednesday! - Photo via Jimmy Hula's/Facebook
Photo via Jimmy Hula's/Facebook
Orlando Taco Week returns this very Wednesday!
Orlando Weekly is bringing back our Orlando Taco Week promotion this week, offering you — loyal reader and taco connoisseur — a plethora of local taco goodness.

And you can read that previous sentence twice because it’s pretty much Taco Two Weeks, running from March 6 to 20. For those 15 days, you can enjoy $7 taco specials at more than 30 area restaurants.

Participants include Gringos Locos, Gnarly Barley, Agave Azul, Tacos My Guey, Solita Tacos & Margaritas, Black Rooster, Taco Kat, Tin Roof, Jimmy Hula's and more.

The event celebrates the creativity of our local restaurant scene in reinventing the taco wheel, as well as the chefs and staff that make it possible.

Remember to download the Official Orlando Taco Week app to rack up points for every delicious taco eaten, giving you chances to win round-trip tickets to Mexico, $500 in cash, and gift cards.

Various locations, March 6-20, orlandotacoweek.com.

Event Details
Orlando Taco Week

Orlando Taco Week

March 6-20


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

Jack in the Box announces plans for 10 new Orlando locations

By Sarah Harwell

Jack in the Box announces plans for 10 new Orlando locations

Every detail at new Baldwin Park restaurant Sorekara will be chosen with ‘purpose and intention,’ says chef William Shen

By Faiyaz Kara

Sorekara's location at 4962 New Broad Street in Baldwin Park

Parlor Doughnuts, specializing in signature layered doughnuts, is now open in Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

Parlor Doughnuts, specializing in signature layered doughnuts, is now open in Orlando

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

Orlando restaurants and bars to visit for National Margarita Day

By Alexandra Sullivan

Tacos My Guey is offering buy-one-get-one margaritas for National Margarita Day.

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

By Faiyaz Kara

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

Eet by Maneet Chauhan won't offend finicky tourists with its Disney-approved 'modern' Indian fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Maneet Chauhan's Indian food at Disney Springs plays by the mouse rules
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us