Orlando overflows with special chef collabs in June at Camille, Superica, Omo by Jont

Sonny Nguyen, Brandon McGlamery, David Tsan, Andrew Scala, James Petrakis and more visit eaqch others kitchen's for good causes

By on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 at 5:21 pm

click to enlarge Sonny Nguyen of Domu participates in a chef collab at Camille June 13. - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Sonny Nguyen of Domu participates in a chef collab at Camille June 13.
In celebration of its one-year anniversary, Camille in Baldwin Park will stage a series of chef collaborations, starting with Norigami's David Tsan June 12, followed by Domu's Sonny Nguyen June 13 and the Osprey's Michael Cooper June 14. An Anniversary Champagne Dinner will take place June 15. Visit camilleorlando.com for more info.
Location Details

Camille

4962 New Broad St., Orlando Baldwin Park

321-972-1822

camilleorlando.com


Superica in Winter Park is staging a Guest Chef Pop-Up Series featuring one-week-only special dishes from Brandon McGlamery (Prato, Luke's Kitchen & Bar) June 13-19, Andrew Scala (JAM Hot Chicken) July 18-24 and James Petrakis (Ravenous Pig) Aug. 22-28. All proceeds from the special menu items will be donated to the charity of the individual chef's choice.
Location Details

Superica

415 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-919-6671

superica.com/winter-park


Ômo by Jônt chef Ryan Ratino will welcome chef Freddy Money of Atlanta’s Atlas for two special nights of pricey dinner delights. On June 27, the chefs will concoct a five-course meal paired with four different Krug Champagne Editions. Cost is $395. On June 28, the two chefs will collaborate on a grand 20-course extravaganza of meticulous curation and innovation. Cost is, gulp!, $495. Visit omobyjont.com for info/reservations.
Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
