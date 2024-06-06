Orlando overflows with special chef collabs in June at Camille, Superica, Omo by Jont

Location Details
Superica in Winter Park is staging a Guest Chef Pop-Up Series featuring one-week-only special dishes from Brandon McGlamery (Prato, Luke's Kitchen & Bar) June 13-19, Andrew Scala (JAM Hot Chicken) July 18-24 and James Petrakis (Ravenous Pig) Aug. 22-28. All proceeds from the special menu items will be donated to the charity of the individual chef's choice.
Ômo by Jônt chef Ryan Ratino will welcome chef Freddy Money of Atlanta’s Atlas for two special nights of pricey dinner delights. On June 27, the chefs will concoct a five-course meal paired with four different Krug Champagne Editions. Cost is $395. On June 28, the two chefs will collaborate on a grand 20-course extravaganza of meticulous curation and innovation. Cost is, gulp!, $495. Visit omobyjont.com for info/reservations.
