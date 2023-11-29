Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

Kyuramen, latest in a long line of “long line” restaurants, opened Nov. 29 near UCF, at 3402 Technological Ave. John Zhao, the man behind YH Seafood Clubhouse, Yummy House, Pho 813 and the recently opened Bakery 1908, is one of the partners bringing the international big-city ramen chain to Orlando. “Kyu” means “nine,” and the ramen-ya offers just that — nine types of ramen in shio, miso and shoyu varieties ...

Chiffon Culture, the Winter Springs bakery café offering pastries, cakes, Japanese donuts and boba, will open a second location in the old Sugar Dough Bakehouse space in Audubon Park. An opening date hasn't been announced ...

Pho Sky Blossom Bistro & Bar has opened in the space that's housed numerous concepts (from Sankalp, the Taste of India to House of Pho) at 1700 W. Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall ...

New Disney Springs restaurant Summer House on the Lake will feature a "cookie bar" with a variety of oversized cookies in addition to its popular "rosé cart." The chain's Cali-inspired menu will be similar to the Summer Houses in Chicago and North Bethesda. A "Cali-Mex" weekend brunch will also be offered when it opens this winter ...

Chef Michael Collantes of Michelin-starred Soseki and hand roll bar Sushi Saint, will oversee the culinary concepts at the 4Roots Farm Campus next year. As "culinary partner," Collantes will curate the food and beverage program on campus, including a grab-and-go market, catering, a cocktail bar, a restaurant specializing in live-fire cooking and a chef's counter offering a higher-end, multicourse tasting. He'll also develop a fermentation and preservation program.