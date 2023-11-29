Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

Plus more Orlando restaurant and chef news

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park
image via Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe/Facebook

Kyuramen, latest in a long line of “long line” restaurants, opened Nov. 29 near UCF, at 3402 Technological Ave. John Zhao, the man behind YH Seafood Clubhouse, Yummy House, Pho 813 and the recently opened Bakery 1908, is one of the partners bringing the international big-city ramen chain to Orlando. “Kyu” means “nine,” and the ramen-ya offers just that — nine types of ramen in shio, miso and shoyu varieties ...

Chiffon Culture, the Winter Springs bakery café offering pastries, cakes, Japanese donuts and boba, will open a second location in the old Sugar Dough Bakehouse space in Audubon Park. An opening date hasn't been announced ...

Pho Sky Blossom Bistro & Bar has opened in the space that's housed numerous concepts (from Sankalp, the Taste of India to House of Pho) at 1700 W. Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall ...

New Disney Springs restaurant Summer House on the Lake will feature a "cookie bar" with a variety of oversized cookies in addition to its popular "rosé cart." The chain's Cali-inspired menu will be similar to the Summer Houses in Chicago and North Bethesda. A "Cali-Mex" weekend brunch will also be offered when it opens this winter ...

Chef Michael Collantes of Michelin-starred Soseki and hand roll bar Sushi Saint, will oversee the culinary concepts at the 4Roots Farm Campus next year. As "culinary partner," Collantes will curate the food and beverage program on campus, including a grab-and-go market, catering, a cocktail bar, a restaurant specializing in live-fire cooking and a chef's counter offering a higher-end, multicourse tasting. He'll also develop a fermentation and preservation program.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go

Orlando's Nauti Lobstah unveils what just may be the biggest lobster roll you can get

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Nauti Lobstah unveils what just may be the biggest lobster roll you can get

Chicken Fire's Kwame Boakye opens smashburger concept

By Faiyaz Kara

Cow & Cheese interior

Orlando doughnut news, Orlando Meats' Seth Parker and Eliot Hillis open Larry's Place, Outpost Kitchen flames out and more

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando doughnut news, Orlando Meats' Seth Parker and Eliot Hillis open Larry's Place, Outpost Kitchen flames out and more

Also in Food + Drink

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe slings Japanese souffle pancakes to Orlando's food obsessives

By Faiyaz Kara

Japanese souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

By Chloe Greenberg

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us